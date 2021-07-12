The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELMER RAY BELL, 77, of Huntington, died July 10 at home. He was a grocery store manager. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 13 at the Reger Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WANDA JUNE LUSHER, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 10 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. A private family graveside service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH A. McKAY, 69, of Hurricane, W.Va., died July 9. He worked for The Kroger Company. Services will be at 2 p.m. July 14 at Teays Valley Baptist Church. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELDON MUNCY of Louisa, Ky., widower of Sarah Chapman Muncy, died July 10. He was a self-employed carpenter. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 14 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Goble Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
SUSAN YVONNE PINKERMAN, 58, of Huntington died July 10 in Heritage Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon July 14 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANKIE QUEEN, 86, of Huntington died July 9. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 14 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
CINDY DONNELA STEVENS, 50, of Ravenna, Ky., formerly of Salt Rock, daughter of Donna Mae Gue Stevens, died July 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDDIE RAY WHITE, 75, of Huntington died July 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Physical Therapy Assistant. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELIZABETH ANNE WILEY, 29, of Huntington, daughter of Tiffany Kendall, died July 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LEONARD HERMAN WILLIAMS, 85, of Huntington, husband of Mary Ruth Williams, died July 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked as a laborer for INCO. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 13 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.regerfh.com.