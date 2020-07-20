The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com
VELVA ADAMS, 90, of Barboursville, widow of Calvin Wiley Sr., Hubert Huffman and Phillip Adams, died July 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., July 21, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; burial in Webb Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
HAROLD FONSO BOGAR, 94, of Sidney, Ky., died July 20 at home. Funeral service noon July 23, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. July 22 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 57 Dennis Sandler MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701. www.rerogersfh.com.
ORPHA AUDREY HUSSELL, 86, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 18. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. July 23 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family.
LINDA STEWART JOHNSON, 61, of Pedro, Ohio, companion of James Waugh, died July 17. There will be a graveside service 10 a.m. July 22 at Etna Baptist Church Cemetery, Ironton. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
SHIRLEY H. JOHNSON, 90, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Mattie Johnson and John Virgil Harless, died July 18 in Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Private visitation, service and burial in Adkins-Fry Cemetery, Little Harts, W.Va. There will be a time from 11 a.m. to noon July 22 for friends to visit Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. to pay their respects. Social distancing is encouraged.
MONA PATRICK PERRY, 53, of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Keith Perry, died July 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was formerly employed by the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as a Paralegal. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. July 13, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in McClellan-Crum Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 19 at the funeral home. Masks and Social Distancing will be required by the Governor's mandate.
WENDY KAZUE PIKE, 77, of Huntington, died July 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. July 22 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. July 22 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A procession will leave for the cemetery at 1 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM W. RAYBURN of Lexington, Ky., widower of Weltha Yurkanin Rayburn, died July 17. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. July 23, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MARSHALL LEE WORLEY, 39, of Huntington, husband of Amy Rice Worley, died July 16. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. There will be no funeral services. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.