The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KRISSA DAWN CORNELL, 38, of Huntington, died July 24. No services are scheduled. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
LONNIE SELDON JEFFERS, 74, of Huntington, brother of Val Jeffers and Doris Jeffers, died July 29 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. He retired from housekeeping at the VA Medical Center. Services were private. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
MICHAEL R. LEGG, 82, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 27 at home. There will be a memorial service, 7 p.m. Thursday, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial in Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home.
CARL ALFRED PRICHARD, 90, formerly of Huntington, widower of Helen Lee Prichard, died July 27 in Crown Cypress Assisted Living, Kingsport, Tenn. There will be a graveside service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
DARRELL MICHAEL STAFFORD, 52, of Hanover, W.Va., son of Darrell Stafford, died July 26 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Walker Cemetery, Hanover. Visitation will be two hours before service Tuesday at the funeral home.
MELVINA KAY SALMONS STEVENSON, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Shane Stevenson, died July 27,. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.