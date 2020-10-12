The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM "BUD" BRUMFIELD, 74, of Rawl, W.Va., husband of Carol Brumfield, died Oct. 9 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 13, Neeley Branch United Baptist Church, Marrowbone Creek, W.Va.; burial in Newsome Ridge Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va. Visitation after 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements www.rerogersfh.com.
DR. CHARLES ELFORD MCKAY III, 68, of Nashville, formerly Huntington, died Aug. 29. He was a medical oncologist/hematologist in Nashville, Tenn. At Dr. McKay’s request, a private family memorial service was held in Stanford Chapel of First Presbyterian Church followed by interment in the First Presbyterian Sullivan Gardens and Columbarium. Memorial contributions may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke or Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.
AMY LYNN MOUNT, 51, of Huntington, mother of Tanya McGinnis, died Oct. 11, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a nurse at CMAC Memorial. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY JANE REED, 93, of Barboursville, wife of James Reed, died Oct. 9 at the Village at Riverview. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 14, Reger Funeral Chapel. Entombment in Woodmere Memorial Park. She was a homemaker. Visitation one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN DAVID SAVAGE, 77, of Ashland, husband of Linda Day Savege, died Oct. 9. He retired from the United States Post Office. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 13, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ALAN O. WILLIAMSON, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Journell Williamson, died Oct. 8 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEVEN WOLFORD, 41, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Oct. 6. A gathering of friends and family noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
CARL LEE WRAY, 72, of Crown City, Ohio, life partner of Rosesmay Stielper of Crown City, died Oct. 11 at home. He was a self-employed business owner. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.