JERALD GRAFTON BOWEN, 74, of Huntington died Aug. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 12, at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. He was a retired supervisor from Service Machine Company. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOSEPH HENRY CHARLES JR., 86, of Ashland, widower of Lucy Calhoun Charles, died Aug. 8 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Services will be private due to public health concerns. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN SUE CLARY, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Carl S. Clary, died Aug. 7 at home. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be sent to the First Baptist Church of Proctorville, 627 County Road 411, Proctorville, OH, 45669. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
IMOGENE ELKINS, 80, of Rossmore, W.Va., died Aug. 7 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 11, Monahill Memorial Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va. is assisting with arrangements. www.collinsfuneralhomwv.com.
MARGARET HALL GERBERICH, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A private graveside service will be held at Mount View Cemetery in Dublin, Va., on Thursday, August 13. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chesapeake United Methodist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY J. HATFIELD, 66, of Slick Rock, W.Va., died Aug. 6. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at his home; burial in Little Muncy Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va. is assisting with arrangements.
WATSON RUDOLPH AND CONNIE FARLEY HENSLEY of South Williamson, Ky., parents of Adam Gabriel Hensley of Clarksville, Tenn., and Amanda Thornsbury of Canada, Ky., died Aug. 6 at home. He was a retired mine electrician and she worked at ARH and Brooks Insurance. Graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 11, Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting with arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
SHIRLEY ANN LUSHER, 62, of Huntington, died Aug. 8 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLENNA RAY PRESTON, 68, of Pinsonfork, Ky., mother of Bobby Preston of Pinsonfork, died Aug. 8 at home. She was a retired nurse from ARH. Memorial service 7 p.m. Aug. 11, East Point Fellowship Church, Aflex, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting with arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
SAUNDRA LYNN RAY, 70, of Huntington, wife of Ed Ray, died Aug. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a home health caregiver. A graveside service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD RUNYON, 42, of Man, W.Va., husband of Kathy Runyon, died Aug. 7 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 12, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Chauncey Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses; checks may be made to Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home or debit or credit card donations at 304-583-6582. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.