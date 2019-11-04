The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RODGER L. BOLES, 69, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 2 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 5, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
HELEN FOUCH, 89, of Slater’s Branch, Ky., widow of Bill Fouch, died Nov. 2 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Nov. 5, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
ONA MAE BARKER, 99, of Ashland, widow of Jack Barker, died Nov. 2 in Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility. She was a homemaker. Funeral service follows 11 a.m. visitation, Nov. 8, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First United Methodist Church Food Pantry or Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM E. JOHNSON, 73, of Salt Rock, husband of Geraldine Kay “Sally” Johnson, died Nov. 1. He was retired from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and the Home Confinement Department. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter or Little Victories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID LEE LAMBERT, 53, of Harts, W.Va., father of David Lee Lambert of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Oct. 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Jack Browning Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at the funeral home.
WINSTON C. MORRIS, 87, of Ashlnad, husband of Frances Coleman Morris, died Nov. 2 in Community Hospice Care Center. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Nov. 6, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Beech Street Christian Church Family Life Center or Rose Hill Christian School. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DONALD ALLEN PAYNE, 69, of Lesage, died Nov. 2. Graveside service will be conducted noon Nov. 5, Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JILL WATTS SHOTSKY of Coal Grove, Ohio, mother of James Zaghawski, Diane Cornell and Tony Ramsey, died Oct. 31. Graveside service 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Zoar Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or a local animal shelter. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.