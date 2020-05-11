The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JO ANN ADKINS, 81, of Huntington, widow of Larry G. Adkins, died May 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a housekeeper for the former Pinnacle Care, now Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted noon May 13, Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Pullen Cemetery, Hamlin. Visitation after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JODI RENEE COPLEY, 53, of Huntington died May 9 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ORVIE J. GUNNOE, 70, of Chapmanville, W.Va., brother of Allen, Bina and Nola, died May 8. There will be a private graveside service at Lively Cemetery. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN FLOYD HART, 75, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio died May 8 in Cleveland. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RACHEL ELIZABETH HAYES, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Harry Pete Hayes, died May 11 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KEVIN BRUCE LARGE, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from the Ohio Prison System and had taught at Mountwest. Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONDELL LAWSON, 84, of Bossier City, La., formerly of Garrett, Ky., husband of Jackie Hayes Lawson, died May5 in the Intensive Specialty Hospital, Shreveport, La. Private family visitation, with burial in Lawson-Turner Cemetery, Garrett, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JEANETTA SUE LAYNE, 75, of Betsy Layne, Ky., died May 7 at home. Private family visitation and funeral at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JERRY McINTYRE, 79, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Karen McIntyre, died May 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANGELA DAWN McKINNEY, 41, of Omar, W.Va., died May 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. May 11, Word of Life Church; burial in Chauncey Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. May 10 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ANDREW JACKSON McKENZIE, 90, of Whitman, W.Va., died May 8 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 12, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Due to public health concerns, 25 people or fewer will be allowed in the funeral home. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
MICHAEL McKENZIE, 66, of Flat Gap, Ky., died May 8 at home. He was a salesman. Graveside service 2 p.m. May 11 at Marvin Sparks Cemetery. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ALISHA DAWN MILLS, 48, of South Point, Ohio, wife if Jim Mills, died May 7 in SOMC, Portsmouth, Ohio. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 13 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home,Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY NIKOLAUS, 97, of Barboursville died May 10. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLENE EMBRY NUNN, 76, of Prestonsburg, Ky., wife of Paul Damron Nunn, died May 7 at home. Family graveside service May 10 at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
NICK RIGNEY, 68, of South Point, Ohio, died May 6 in Jacksonville, Fla. He retired as general manager from Applied Industrial Technologies. Visitation will be held 4 to 5 p.m. on May 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with funeral service at 5 p.m. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DANNIE JOSEPH SAUNDERS, 64, of Powell, Ohio, died May 5. Employed by Chemical Abstracts Service. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Lung Association. www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio.
ROSEMARIE THERESA SEFTON, 75, of Huntington died May 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL LEE STEWARD, 58, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died May 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services were held 2 p.m. May 11 at Gill Cemetery. He was an employee of J.H. Fletcher Mining. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARGIE LEE STOLLINGS. 81 of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Lenville, Stollings, died May 10 at home. There will be a private burial. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.