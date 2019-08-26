The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HATTIE ANN CHAFIN, 48, of Amherstdale, W.Va., mother of Jesse Chafin of Ohio, Richard Chafin of Turkey Creek, Ky., and Marcus Chafin of Amherstdale, W.Va., died Aug. 24 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Aug. 27 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
JEFFERY LYNN HAMLIN, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 24 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an HVAC Repair and serviceman having worked for General Heating and Air and Russell Independent School System. At his request there will be no services or visitation. The family request in lieu of flowers donations to be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD EARL JOHNSON SR., 58, of Milton, died Aug. 24. There will be no funeral service. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLIE LEE SHEPPARD, 91, of Lenore, W.Va., widower of Merle Sheppard, died Aug. 22 at Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Little Dove United Baptist Church; burial at Sheppard Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the church. www.chafinfuneralhome.com