JOANN CHAMBERS, 88, of Springdale, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, wife of William E. Chambers, died April 30 in the Hospice of Cincinnati, Blue Ash, Ohio. She was a retired kindergarten teacher. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 5 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service time. www.regerfh.com.
NOLA CATHERINE LUSHER, 86 of Huntington, widow of Charles Lusher, died April 30. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. May 5 at 4706 Darnell Rd., Huntington. There will be a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. May 5 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEWEY ALVA McGLONE SR., 67, of Waterloo, Ohio, widower of Charlotte Sturgill McGLone, died April 30 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 4 at Macedonia Cemetery, Waterloo. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DOW PATRICK PRINO, 93, of Huntington, widower of Judith Prino, died April 20 in Bellaire at Devonshire Scott Depot, W.Va. He was the owner/operator of Dows Jewelry and Loans in Huntington. Mass of Resurrection will be 10 a.m. May 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DANIELLE LYNN TONEY, 39, of Ironton, wife of Scott Moore, died April 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. May 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLARD JAMES WILEY, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 2. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.