The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FREDA L. ALEXANDER, 71, of Barboursville died July 10. Graveside service will be at noon July 14 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
MILDRED BATTLE, 82, of Huntington died July 11. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JOHNNY MACK BROWN, 76 of St. Augustine, Fla., formerly of Ceredo, died July 6. He retired as a railroad engineer from Norfolk Southern Railway. Memorial service at 2 p.m. July 11 at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. Family members and friends will gather at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park beginning at 1 p.m.
OKAL AGNESS CLAGG, 95, of Milton, widow of Paul Clagg, died July 10 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 13 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be on hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KAY FRANCES SAUNDERS FALLS, 79, of Ironton, widow of Ralph Falls, died July 8. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 13 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. July 12 at the funeral home.
LESLIE ANNE HAZELBAKER, 81, of Ironton, widow of Paul David Hazelbaker, died July 4 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was a Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 15 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Memorials may be made to Ironton In Bloom.
CAPTAIN GENE LISTER, 94, of Huntington, husband of Louise Sowards Lister, died July 9 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. He worked for employment services for the state of West Virginia. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. July 12 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID WAYNE MAYS, 68, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Rhonda Mays, died July 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MURRILL LEE “MICKEY” NAPIER of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Arthur Napier, died July 10 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. She was an office clerk for Woodlands Retirement Community. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
CATHERINE LYNN LYONS SEAGRAVES, 65 of Lavalette, wife of James Ralph Seagraves, died July 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker and a former Trainer with Cracker Barrel. Memorial service at 11 a.m. July 11 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PEGGY LOUISE WILSON, 93 formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of James Ott Wilson, died July 8 at Wyngate of Proctorville, Ohio. She was a homemaker. There will be no visitation nor service. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
TERESA JEAN RICHARDSON WESTERN, 70, of Springville, Utah, formerly of Huntington, sister of John Richardson of Huntington, died July 5. Premier Funeral Services assisted her family with arrangements.