The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANNY JOE CHAPMAN, 31, of Louisa, Ky., son of Beth Borders and Danny Ray Chapman, died Jan. 18. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 22, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial following in Chapman Cemetery, Ulysses, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
CAROLYN MADDEN HORNER, 67, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, wife of James Horner, died Jan. 11 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 22, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
BEVERLY JUSTINE MAYNARD, 56, of Scottown, Ohio, daughter of Howard and Elsie Dempsey of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Jan. 23, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANE E. NAPIER, 71, of Huntington, wife of Warren Napier, died Jan. 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 23, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA PERSINGER of Barboursville, died Jan. 19. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
ERMA KATHRYN SPARKS, 87, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Thomas Sparks, died Jan. 14 at Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon, Jan. 18, at Miller Funeral Home; burial at Dixon Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
WALTER EDWARD WHITE, 83, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Jan. 18. Funeral service will be1 p.m. Jan. 24, Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Fairview Memory Gardens, Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.