The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PRISCILLA HOWARD ALLEN, 90, of David, Ky., wife of Floyd B. Allen, died May 27 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 30, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in the Howard Family Cemetery, David, Ky. Visitation two hours before services at the funeral home.
ROBERT GOLDEN BARTRAM, 52 of Genoa, died May 29. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 3, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Osburn-Bartram Cemetery. Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Flowers are appreciated or contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
SUSAN GERTRUDE BOWSER, 73, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 30 at her residence. Memorial service 4 p.m. June 2 at Bellemead United Methodist Church; social distancing and face masks guidelines will be followed. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com
SHEILA ANN HOLLIFIELD BREWER, 49, of Dwarf, Ky., widow of Albert Dale Brewer, died May 20 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 3, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in the Brewer Family Cemetery, Dwarf. Visitation after 6 p.m. June 1 and all day June 2 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA JOYCE FRALEY CUNDIFF, 54, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Fort Gay, wife of Rory Duane Cundiff, died May 30, in Huntington. She was a paramedic. There will be a memorial service, 1 p.m. June 4, Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
JOHN EARL DILLON, 80, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Sue Shepherd Dillon, died May 28 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 31, Community United Methodist Church; burial in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. May30 at the church. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CHAD DILLON EVANS, 19, of Newport, Tenn., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., son of Billie Lee Colt Evans of Morgantown, W.Va., and Kristina Blair of Newport, Tenn., died May 28 at Turkey Creek, Ky. Funeral service 7 p.m. June 1, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., during 6 to 9 p.m. visitation time. Graveside service 1 p.m. June 2, Union Cemetery, Newport, Tenn. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
JULIA ETHEL HUNDLEY, 85, of Lenore, W.Va., died May 30 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 2, Little Dove United Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation after 7 p.m. June 1 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
EDNA DENISE MOYERS, 53, of Kenova, widow of Mike Moyers, died May 28 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of Life 7 p.m. June 1 at Spirit of Faith Church; visitation two hours prior to the service. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RONALD M. MUSSER, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Shirley Musser, died May 31. He worked at AK Steel as a welder. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. www. ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY RAE NECESSARY of Lorado, W.Va., died May 18 in Trinity Healthcare, Logan, W.Va. She worked for the FBI and the IRS in Washington, D.C., for many years before returning to West Virginia. Due to restrictions as a result of the current health concerns, service for family members only was conducted at 12 p.m. May 21, at Krantz McNeely Funeral Home, Man; burial followed at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
RICHARD D. ROSEBERRY, 56, of Genoa, husband of Bobbie Roseberry, died May 28 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 2 at Morris Funeral Home; visitation one hour prior to the service. Social distancing is asked to be observed.
ROBERT SABIN, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 29 in the VAMC, Huntington, W.Va. He worked in radio. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on June 3, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721 12th Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 2at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CELIA WOOTON SALYER, 83, of Flat Gap, Ky., widow of James A. Salyer, died May 30 at home. She had been a seamstress at Auxier Manufacturing. Funeral service 11 a.m. June 2, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Jimmy Salyer Cemetery, Flat Gap, Ky. Visitation 1 to 9 p.m. June 1 at the funeral home.
ANNA LORETTA WEDDINGTON, 90, OF Hager Hill, Ky., died May 30 at home. She had been a teacher at Bethel School District. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 2, Beech Wall United Baptist Church; burial in Johnson County Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. June 1 at the church. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CATHERINE WHITLEY, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Charlie Bill Whitley, died may 30 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 4, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. June 4 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.