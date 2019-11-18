The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAMELA SUE CALHOUN, 60, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Nov. 17 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 21, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ALEX ANDRE COX, 27, of Huntington, husband of Christina Cox, died Nov. 15. A gathering of friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
DAVID HENRY LONG, 72, of Huntington died Nov. 13 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Arrangements pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
LUCIAN T. JONES JR., 78, of Harts, W.Va., widower of Bonnie Jones, died Nov. 16 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. He was a store owner in Harts. Private service at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Public visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Serivces, Chapmanville, W.Va.
JACK F. LAWLESS, 93, of Ironton, widower of Kathleen Galvin Lawless, died Nov. 18. He retired from the state of Ohio as a clerk. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Nov. 20, Woodland Cemetery Section 22. In liue of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JACK LEE MCCOY 75, of Henderson, W.Va., died Nov. 17. Private graveside service at Concord Cemetery, Southside, W.Va. Public visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
BRIAN MILLER, 47, of Williamson, W.Va., son of Correna Bowens Miller of Williamson, died Nov. 17, at home. Memorial service 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Belo (W.Va.) Church of God. Visitation one hour before service at the church Thursday. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
DAVID ROWE SR., 82, of Ashland, widower of Barbara Rowe, died Nov. 17 at home. He retired from Huntington Alloys. Funeral service noon Nov. 20, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneral home.com.
THOMAS EUGENE RUCKER, 73, of Ironton, husband of Louisa Faith Rucker, died Nov. 16 at home.Funeral service noon, Nov. 20, Ironton City Mission Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HERMAN EUGENE ZORNES, 85, of Ironton, husband of Patricia Brannigan Zornes, died Nov. 16 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He retired form Tri-State Industries of Coal Grove and worked at Semet-Solvay Coke Plant. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 20, West Ironton Church of the Nazarene; burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.