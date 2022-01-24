The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DORIS JEAN DeJARNETT, 90, of Barboursville, died Jan. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that masks be worn. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ANGELA MICHELLE JOHNSTON, 48, of Milton, mother of Zackery Johnston and Brandon Hensley, both of Milton, died Jan. 19. Celebration of life service will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
CATHERINE MARIE KISOR, 87, of Ironton, widow of John Kisor, died Jan. 20 in The Lantern at Morning Point, Russell, Ky. She retired from Armco and KYOVA. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at Central Christian Church, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LINDA LOU LONG, 78, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 21 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROGER DALE MAYES, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 22. There will be no funeral service. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. At his request, he will be cremated. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
DORIS GERALDINE NEWKIRK McCALVIN, 87, formerly of Ashland, wife of George Delbert McCalvin, died Jan. 18 in the River Crossing Nursing Facility, Rockford, Ill. She was a retired accountant from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com
