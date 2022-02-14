The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEFFREY L. HATFIELD, 68, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 8 at home. A private graveside service and burial was held Feb. 12 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Arrangements were under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
BILLIE JOAN JONES, 89, of Huntington, widow of Bill Jones, died Feb. 13 at the Woodlands. She worked formerly with Medical Claims Assistance. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BONNIE LUCILLE BUTTS KEYSER, 68, of Huntington died Feb. 12. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb.19 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHN PATRICK LABER, 70, of Ironton, husband of Beth Howe Laber, died Feb. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an electrician for CSX Transportation and a retired Physical Therapy Assistant. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; Rosary at 8:30 p.m.
METTIE ANN MARTIN, 77 of Ironton died Feb. 13 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
KENNETH MICHAEL MILLHOUSE, 34, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES EDWARD RONK, 78, of Huntington, widower of Rebecca Lynn Ronk, died Feb. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Huntington firefighter and owner and operator of Ronk's Uniform Center. Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS JOE STAPLETON SR., 68, of Ironton, husband of Connie Cales Stapleton, died Feb. 12 at home. He was a retired iron worker and welder from ESM Machine Shop. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service.
BETTY IRENE TOMES, 97, of Huntington, widow of Douglas Lee Tomes, died Feb. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.