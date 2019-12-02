The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com
KYLE MICKEL CAMPANELLA, 24, of McCarr, Ky., son of Jerry Campanella of McCarr and Tessa Varney Campanella of South Point, Ohio, died Nov. 30 in Majestic, Ky. He was a factory worker. Funeral service noon Dec. 5, Faith Mission Church in Jesus Name, McCarr; burial in Gooslin Cemetery, McCarr, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RODGER CLARK of Hurricane, W.Va., widower of Roberta Anne Clark, died Nov. 30 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JOHNATHAN TRENT DUNCAN, 20, of Logan, W.Va., died Nov. 26. Funeral 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 at the funeral home.
MARY JANE GEER, 61, of Huntington died Nov. 30 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service 7 p.m. Dec. 4, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohoi. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT EUGENE HALL, 84, of Huntington, husband of Linda Perdue Hall, died Nov. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retierd from Special Metals. Funeral service noon Dec. 4, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the backpack and shoebox ministries at First Baptist Church of Ceredo or to Hospice of Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
DIANIE MARIE LEMASTER, 55, of Louisa, Ky., died Nov. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a cook at Taco Bell. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Holbrook Cemetery, Paintsville, Ky. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
EMOGENE L. LYND, 91, of Ironton, widow of Leland Lynd, die Nov. 30. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 4, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery section 18. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ironton.
SANDRA FAYE PYLES, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Nov. 30 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.