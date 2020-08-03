The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com
HARLAN ADKINS, 80, of Hamlin, W.Va., died July 31. At his request, there will be private family services at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM K. ADKINS, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Roberta Thornton Adkins, died Aug. 1, at home. He was a mason with Independent Brick and Block. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PAMELA GALE BRYANT, 64, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 31 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Social distancing and facial covering will be observed. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
EDDIE CUMMINGS JR., 63, of Sias, W.Va., husband of Angela Cummings, died July 30. He was owner of Cummings Drywall Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Adkins-Cummings Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home.
WILLIAM HENRY FERGUSON JR., 56, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Dorothy Ferguson, died Aug. 1 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARY JOAN GUE, 72, of Barboursville died Aug. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 6, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
CAROLYN SUE HARVEY, 73, of Accoville, W.Va., wife of Larry Dean Harvey, died July 31 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon Aug. 4 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
HARRISON WOODROW HOBBS, 77 of Ona, died July 31 at home. He was owner of Barboursville Block Manufacturing and Barboursville Transfer. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, Aug. 4, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial contributions be made to https://fundraise.als.net/harryhobbs.
TEDDY JOE HOOSIER, 58, of Crown, W.Va., father of Casey Joe Hooser of Madison Creek, W.Va., Teddy Joe Hoosier II of Kistler, W.Va., and Vickie Martin of St. Albans, W.Va., died Aug. 1 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 6, at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; entombment at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BETTY J. MAYNARD, 85, formerly of Wayne County, wife of John Maynard, died July 28 in Melbourne, Fla. Private family service and burial at Rome Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
AUDREY LEE TACKETT DERIFIELD ORMANDY, 91, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Charles Derifield and William Ormandy, died July 31. Funeral service will be 21 p.m. Aug. 5, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Derifield Cemetery, Clifford, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service.
DERWOOD LEE TAYLOR JR., 69, of Portsmouth, Ohio, father of Fancy Taylor, Kandi Lee Taylor and Mark Taylor, died July 28 at home. He had been an attendant at F.C. Daehler Mortuary. At family wishes, he will be cremated. Memorial donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Brown Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
PENNY LEIGH CANTERBURY TICKNOR, 57, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Terry Lee Ticknor, died July 30. There will be no services. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.