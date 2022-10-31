The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JUSTIN RYAN CARDWELL, 42, of Huntington, died Oct. 21. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Mills Family Cemetery.
DIANA LYNN CARTER, 61 of Huntington died Oct. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at River Cities Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WAYNE ALLEN CRANK, 66, of Ironton, widower of Janet Gilton Crank, died Oct. 16 in King's Daughters Medical. There will be no services. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LOLA VIOLET MARIE, 95, of Milton died Oct. 30. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Forest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
LOUISE R. POPE, 85 of Taylorville, W.Va., widow of Elbert Pope, died Oct. 28. She worked for the Mingo County Board of Education. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Entombment at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
OSCAR SPRATLEY, 71, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 26. He retired from the United States Air Force. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Veterans Section of Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
