The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LUGIE "LOU" AMICK, 99, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 21. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Sept. 26, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant. Mass of Christian Burial following at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
DEBORAH ANN FERGUSON, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John W. Ferguson, died Sept. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DONNA HUMPHREYS, 94, of Ironton, mother of Lutherna Pointer of Bandera, Texas, died Sept. 20 at home. She retired from A&P Supermarket as a cashier. Funeral service 1 p.m., Sept. 25, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
THOMAS JEFFERSON ISAACS JR., 81, of Kenova, died Sept. 20 at home. He was a retired electrical superintendent. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 at First Altizer Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the church. www.regerfh.com.
LEE IVAN MULLINS, 85, of Ironton, husband of Violet Mooney Mullins, died Sept. 20 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. He was a truck driver for JB Hunt. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DANIEL J. PRICE JR., 76, of Ironton, husband of Nancy Gilmore Price, died Sept. 21 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from CSX as a welder. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
ANTHONY RAY WELLS, 44, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 17. At his request, there is no visitation. Burial at a later time. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.