WANDA MAE BARTRAM, 86, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Zenas Olan Bartram, died Sept. 9 at home. She retired from Industrial Ceramics Products, Marysville, Ohio. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOROTHY ROSE HAGER, 85, of Ransom, Ky., widow of William Hager, died Sept. 12 at home. She retired from Blackberry Elementary school and Blackberry/McCarr Senior Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 15, Samaria Primitive Baptist Church; burial in Willie Jake Hager Cemetery, Ransom. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
SHAWN WILLIAM HENSLEY, 59, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 10 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAYCOB KYLER NAPIER, 15, of Lavalette, son of Jonathan McCloud and Sara Beth Napier, died Sept. 6. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Reger Funeral home from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for the family of Sara Beth Napier and from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. for the family of Jonathan McCloud. www.regerfh.com.