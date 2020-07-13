The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com
NOAH GENE SCOTT ARTHUR, 38, of Huntington, son of Eva Mae Arthur Crabtree of Huntington, died July 9, 2020 at his residence. He worked in Customer Service with AT&T. Funeral service will be conducted 4 p.m. July 14, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3until 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EVALYN HALL, 95, of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Kenneth and Mark Hall, died July 11. Memorial service noon to 2 p.m. July 16, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky. www.hatfieldfc.com.
NORA LOUISE CALDWELL HODGE, 93, of Kenova, widow of Elmer Hodge, died July 12 in Heartland of Riverview. Funeal service will be 2 pm. July 16 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOHN ALLEN HUME, 60, of Barboursville, companion of Pauline Cornell, died July 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. July 15, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington. There will be no visitation Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
HAROLD McCOY, 72, of Turkey Creek, Ky., father of Christ McCoy of Williamson, W.Va., and Shaun McCoy of Birmingham, Ala., died July 10 at home. He was a contractor. At his request, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
SANDRA MARCELLA NEACE, 64 of Huntington, died July 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a CMA with St. Mary’s Medical Center. No memorial service at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Lambert Cemetery located on Steer Fork Road, Ranger, W.Va. Donations may be directed to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV 25702. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CONNIE SUE RELIFORD, 57, of Ashland, mother of Tyler Reliford of Lexington, Ky., died July 11 at home. He was Child Care Director for Ashland Independent Child Care. A private celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 15, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to the Joshua Reliford Memorial Foundation, c/o Harrison Swinney, 1907 Emerson Ave., Louisville, KY, 40250. Arrangements are by Steen Funeral Home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL LEE RUNYON SR., 73, of Kenova, died July 9 at the VA Medical Center. He was a retired lineman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 15 at Crosspoint Community Church; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com.
ROSEMARY WATTS, 93, of Huntington, widow of L. Wesley Watts, died July 10. A private service will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuart.com.
CLIFFORD HARRISON WEBB, 67, of Milton, died July 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 15, Teays Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Milton Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Teays Valley Baptist Church and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.