The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARL L. HOSTETTER, 70, of Huntington, died 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired machinist, from Crucible Steel in Midland, Pa. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES LARRY KELLY, 77, of Ironton, husband of Nancy Meyers Bush Kelly, died July 10 at home. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
RACHEL LOIS LACKEY, 84, of Huntington, died July 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired instructor in the Practical Nursing Program of the Cabell County Career Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation for the Childhood Language Program at Marshall University, P.O. Box 294 Huntington, WV 25701; Westmoreland Baptist Church; Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House; Gideons International, or the American Cancer Society. Funeral service will be at noon July 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Graveside rites will be private. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LOU ANN NAPIER, 81, of Ceredo, widow of Wilford Napier, died July 17 in Wurtland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
MARGARET E. SAVARY, 99, of Ironton, widow of Oliver Wiseman and Clarence Savary, died July 15. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon July 23 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
KASANDRA LEIGH WEST, 48, of Wayne died July 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service at 3 p.m. July 18 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in the Cove Gap Resting Place. Visitation one hour before service.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.