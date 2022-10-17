The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ANGELA MAE “MAGGIE” ADKINS, 30, of Huntington died Oct. 13. Service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be in Adkins Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wallace Funeral Home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RUSSELL EUGENE BENNETT JR., 66 of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Dora Bennett, died Oc.t 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY LOUISE BENTLEY, 77 of Lavalette, mother of Terri Litz and Steven Bentley, died Oct. 10 at home. She retired from Adel Fasteners. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PAULINE CAROLINE BOWEN, 89 formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Charles Bowen Jr., died Oct. 13 at home in Louisiana. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT BROGREN, 70 of Argillite, Ky., died Oct. 14 at home. Arrangement are incomplete at Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton.
ELOISE COPLEY, 90, of Huntington, mother of Vicki Vargas, died Oct. 14 at home. She was a beautician. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JIMMIE CLAYTON CORDER, 83, of Ceredo, widower of Susan Bradley Corder, died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired truck driver for Kroger Company. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WAYNE ALAN CRANK, 66, of Ironton, died Oct.16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
REBECCA ANN CRAZE, 77, of Huntington, wife of Roy Craze, died, Oct. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Special Metals as a computer operator. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN JAE DeTEMPLE, 68, of Huntington, husband of Cheryl DeTemple, died Oct. 11 at home. He was a Disc Jockey. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH ERVIN, 55 of Ironton died Oct. 13 in King’s Daughter's Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, services will be private. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
COLUMBUS EVANS 76, of Laurel Creek, W.Va., died Oct. 14 at home. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Runyon / Evans Cemetery, Rife Branch, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
MARGARET I. EVANS, 99, of Ashland died Oct. 15 in Woodland Oaks in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHEILA ANN HENRY, 58 of Ironton died Oct. 13 at home. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to her husband of assist with final expenses. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
KATHY JEAN KEENEY, 68, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Norbert Keeney, died Oct. 16 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SCOTT HOWARD KIMBLER, 81 of Crown City, Ohio, died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE A. McKENZIE, 74, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Bonnie McKenzie, died Oct. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a truck driver. Graveside service will be at 11:20 a.m., Oct. 19 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Friend and family gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
MABLE P. MERRITT, 99 of Huntington died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was an educator. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BILLIE JEAN OSBURN, 94 of Wayne died Oct. 14 at home. She was owner of Wayne Florist where she continued to work until she was 92. Private services will be held for the family. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is directing arrangements.
JAMES R. POWELL, 58 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 15 in The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus. There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
RONALD LEE RAY, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday October 14, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the Chessie System railroad. Funeral service will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Tuesday October 18, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
JOYCE DEW HATFIELD ROSENBAUM, 86, of Sidney, Ky., widow of John Lee Hatfield and Billy Dale Rosenbaum, died Oct. 13 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
DEAN SEXTON, 70, of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Cathy Sexton, died Oct. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MOSE "BUCK" SMITH, 79 of Ironton, widower of Sharon Sue Smith, died Oct. 16 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Honoring his wishes, there will be no public visitation. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
STEVE STEWART, 55, of Ironton, husband of Teresa Rowsey Stewart, died Oct. 14 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. A celebration of life will take place at Steve’s home immediately following visitation. www.wallaceffh.com.
VIRGINIA MAE TUCKER, 69 of Lavalette, widow of Marion Robert Tucker, died Oct. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be private family services. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is directing arrangements.