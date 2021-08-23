The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONDALL OLIVER ADKINS, 91, of Jackson, Ohio, died Aug. 21. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
LESLIE ANN ADKINS, 57, of Huntington died Aug. 22. At this time, there will not be any services held with the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
BERTIE LOU BLAIR, 91, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 21 in Hospice of Dayton, Ohio. Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PEARL A. BURGER, 100 of Bidwell, Ohio, died Aug. 19 in Madison Park Healthcare, Huntington. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.mccoymoore.com.
JOSEPH EDWARD CHAPMAN JR., 83, of Canada, Ky., husband of Helen Varney Chapman, died Aug. 21 at home. He was a stock clerk at Food City. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Chapman Family Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 23 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
COSS "DICKIE" FORD III, 72, of Ironton, widower of Sandra Ford, died Aug. 19 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DEBORAH KAYE FERRIS HORNBURG of Summit, Ky., wife of Gary L. Hornburg, died Aug. 21. There will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at Temple Baptist Church, Flatwoods, Ky.; entombment following in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Donations are suggested to Temple Baptist Church Camp Fund, 124 Reid St, Flatwoods, 41139. Arrangements directed by Steen Funeral Homes. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VERA MAE JACKSON, 91, of Kistler, W.Va., died Aug. 13. She was a retired cook at Amherstdale (W.Va.) Grade School. Funeral service at 1 pm. Aug. 21 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Kistler; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JOAN MARIE JENNINGS, 63, of Rich Creek, Va., died Aug. 18. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug.27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BERNICE MILLS, 84, of Landville, W.Va., widow of Raymond Mills, died Aug. 9 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
RENDA KAYE MORRISON, 73, of Huntington died Aug. 18. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SAMUEL FREDERICK NEAL, 81, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 22 at home. A homegoing celebration will be at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
SARABETH LUTZ PARKER, 56, of Ironton, died Aug. 20 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. She retired as a transcriptionist for Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Central Christian Church, 1541 S 7th St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOSEPH PETERMAN, 81 of Huntington died Aug. 21. He retired from the grocery business. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
HOMER RAY PREECE, 77, of Slater’s Branch, Ky., husband of Sharon Fouch Preece, died Aug. 15 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner. Graveside service at noon Aug. 19 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
SHARON RENEA RAY, 47, of Ironton, wife of Tony Ray, died Aug. 22. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
THOMAS KEITH SIMPKINS, 78, of Huntington, husband of Dottie Mannon Simpkins, died Aug. 22 at home. He was a retired Deputy Chief with the Huntington Fire Department. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
GEORGE EDWARD SMITH, 85, of Kenova died Aug. 22. He retired from J.H. Fletcher & Company. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice at 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, 25702. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
PJ SPENCER, 25, of Charleston, W.Va., husband of Jessy Spencer, died Aug. 22. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 27 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Harris Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help offset expenses.
DONALD GENE TAYLOR, 72, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Pauletta Taylor, died Aug. 22 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 26, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Taylor Cemetery, Carter County, Kentucky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help offset expenses.
NIOKA MARIE BOWENS WHITE, 62, of Kistler, W.Va., wife of Forrest White Sr., died Aug. 20 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a Head Start bus driver at Gilbert, W.Va., and for PRIDE. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Lyburn Freewill Baptist Church; visitation one hour before service at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD WHITE, 68, of Naugatuck, W.Va., son of Gladys Perry Shadd of Naugatuck, died Aug. 14 at home. He worked for Asplunhd, Unlin Flooring, Bob Brewer and Bartley Tree. At his request, cremation will take place and there will be a graveside service at Maynard Cemetery, Naugatuck, at a later date.
SANDRA MAYNARD WOODS, 75, of Huntington, mother of Brad Sanford and Terry Woods, died Aug. 23 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com