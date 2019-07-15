The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HAROLD E. BOYD JR., 57, of Louisa, Ky., son of Carol Southerland Boyd, died July 14 at ome. Friends may visit the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fallsburg Tabernacle Church. Private committal services will be conducted at a later date in Hayes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fallsburg Tabernacle Church.Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RUTH DANIEL, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 11. Service will be at a later time. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM RAYMOND GIBSON, 81, of Ona, died July 14. At his request, services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
MARY ANN HOISECK, 69, of Stollings, W.Va., died July 13 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.
JAMES C. HUTCHINSON, 65, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Donna Friend Hutchinson, died July 13 at home. He was a laborer at Grape Vine Galore. There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JEFFREY SCOTT JARRELL, 45, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 14. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HAZEL DEANE WOOD KEES, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Robert William Kees, died July 14 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
BETSY LYNN McCOY, 62, of Justice Addition, W.Va., wife of Fred McCoy, died July 11. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Monday, Central United Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours before the service Monday at the church. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan,W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
NANCY LEE O’NEAL, 75, of Princeton, W.Va., died July 12. At Mrs. O’Neal’s request, she will be cremated and there will be no service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SAMUEL HENRY SAUNDERS, 89, of Reedy, W.Va., father of Christina L. Saunders of Reedy, died July 13 in Roane General Hospital, Spencer, W.Va. At his request, his body will be cremated and burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. There will be no visitation nor service. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.
DORENE FERGUSON SIMPKINS, 103, formerly of Huntington, died July 11. Funeral services will be 12 noon Thursday, July 18,at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
LINVILL HAROLD THOMPSON, 80, of Milton, died July 14, at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
BETTY WATSON of Chesapeake, Ohio died July 15. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.