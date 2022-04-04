The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARJORIE K. ADKINS, 80, of Ironton, widow of James E. Adkins, died April 2 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be a private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PATRICIA ANN BRADLEY BACON, 81, of Ironton, widow of Coy Bacon, died March 31 at home. She retired from CableTron and worked at CAO- Ohio Means Jobs. Funeral service will be at Noon April 7 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
LARRY EDMUND BIAS, 61, of Wayne died April 3. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
PAMELA SUE BLANKENSHIP, 77, of Huntington died March 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She had worked at Corbin Limited. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 5 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington; burial following in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRENDA LOU BRAGG, 72, of Accoville, W.Va., widow of David Edward Bragg, died April 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a teacher at Lorado Head Start and South Man Grade School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 5 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DONALD LEE BROWN, 65, of Huntington, brother of Pamela Deel of Huntington, died April 2 in Best Care Rehabilitation Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. He was a minister of Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. April 8 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested toward funeral expenses at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, 924 20th St., Huntington 25703. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
RONALD EUGENE CLARK, 63, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died April 1. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 6 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial following in the Steele Family Farm, West Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.handleyfh.com.
MARY LEE SCRUGGS COOKE, 74, Barboursville, died April 3 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. The service will be at 11 a.m. April 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WHITEY COOPER, 81, od Hamlin, W.Va., husband of JoAnn Dotson Cooper, died April 3. He was formerly a business owner. Funeral service will be at noon April 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JOE CURTIS CRUM, 93, of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Thelma Ruth Smith Crum, died April 3 at his son’s home. He was a mine foreman and superintendent at Smith Brothers and McNamee Resources. Memorial service at 6 p.m. April 4 at Regional Church of God. Visitation four hours before service. Burial in Sparks Family Cemetery, Yellow Creek, Ky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Regional Church of God. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
GLEN GODBY, 87, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died April 4 at home. Services will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPHINE OWENS MAYO JOHNSON, 94, of Huntington died April 2 at The Village of Riverview, Barboursville. She retired from Owens-Illinois, serving as secretary in the Machine Repair Department. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 6 at Reger Funeral Home Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Westmoreland United Methodist Church. www.regerfh.com.
CAROL McGUIRE, 78, of Branchland, W.Va., died April 2. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY LEE MAYNARD, 78, of Milton died April 2 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT THOMAS MURRAY, 70, of Crooked Creek, W.Va., husband of Loretta Murray, died March 31. He was a retired miner from Sidney Coal Company. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no service scheduled. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.evans-funeral-home.com.
JUNE HOPE RUNYON, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 3 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL EDWARD RUSSELL II, 53, of Huntington died April 3 in River Run Healthcare, Coal Grove, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY L. SPEARS, 84, of Ashland, widow of Edgar Spears, died April 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a private graveside at the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Arrangements are directed by Steen Funeral Home.
CORBIT SPURLOCK, 79, of Huntington, husband of Linda Spurlock, died April 1 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 9 at Celebration Church, Huntington; burial following in Bowen Cemetery, Beech Fork. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 8 at the church. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org.
DANNY PAUL WORKMAN, 63, of Williamson, W.Va., widower of Sherry Denise Fields Workman, died April 2 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 5 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Crabtree Cemetery, Roadbranch, W.Va. Visitation from 5to 9 p.m. April 4 at the funeral home.