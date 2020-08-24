The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSEPHINE STEWART BANFIELD, 100, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Aug. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired beautician and owner of Jo’s Beauty Shop. Honoring service will be noon Aug. 26 at Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God; burial following in Ross Cemetery, Rush, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God Centennial Fund. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ELIZABETH L. BARTON, 92, of Columbia, formerly of Huntington, widow of Sidney B. Barton Jr., died Aug. 16 at Rice Estates. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at John Neumann Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice and Rice Estates, Lutheran Foundation. www.kornegayandmoseley.com.
JIMMY LEE COCH JIMMY LEE COCHRAN, 35, of Ranger, W.Va., died Aug. 22. He was a concrete finisher. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
CHARLES THOMAS COLEY, 75, of Lesage died Aug. 23 in Abbyshire Nursing Center. There will be a service at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
TIMOTHY EUGENE COLLINS, 52, of Ironton, son of Barbara J. Campbell Collins, died Aug. 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked at Woodland Cemetery and as a detail specialist for Higgins Chevrolet Automotive. Graveside service will be noon Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BILLY JOE CROCKETT, 46, of Lavalette, husband of Sabrina Crockett, died Aug. 10. Upon his request no funeral or visitation will be held. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting his family.
JERRY WAYNE GILLISPIE JR., 45, of Griffithsville, W.Va., son of Gloria Sparks, died Aug. 22, in King’s Daughter Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 25, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EMMA PAULINE HART, 81, of Huntington, mother of Tina Marie San Miguel and Paula Weslager, died Aug. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BERNICE JOHNSON, 93, of Huntington, widower of Lyle Johnson, died Aug. 21 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
GLORIA JEAN LOWE, 74, of West Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of Della Mae Simons, died Aug. 20. There will be no services at her request. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting her family.
REBECCA ELIZABETH KISER MARTIN, 77, of Ironton, died Aug. 22. She was an Executive Secretary for Ashland Oil, Inc. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Friends may gather from 11 a.m. to noon, Aug. 26 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
GLENNA GAIL MOORE, 50, of Huntington died Aug. 23 in Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
GERRY RODGER SALMONS, 73, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Theresa Salmons, died Aug. 20. He retired from BASF in Huntington. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 26 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
DAVID SANDERS, 79, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Linda Lou Rawlins Sanders, died Aug. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES SKAGGS, 64, of Martha, Ky., brother of Barbara Hall and Wilbur Herbie Skaggs Jr., died Aug. 23 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Elizabeth Enterprise Baptist Church, Martha; visitation after 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
TRACY LEE TOLER, 49, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Barbara Toler of Huntington, died Aug. 22. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.