The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA JEAN AMAEFULE, 66, of Huntington, died March 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
SARAH MARGARET BIRD, 86, of Huntington died March 7in Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. She was a retired bookkeeper for CI Whitten Transfer. There will be a graveside service at a later time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapamans-mortuary.com.
CONSTANCE LEE CRUM, 77, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of William Crum, died March 8 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life 7 p.m. March 11 at Second Freewill Baptist Church, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the church. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. March 12 at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Steen Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ROSALEE HOUCK DELILLE, 84, of Bidwell, Ohio, wife of Maurice Raymond DeLille, died March 7 in Four Winds Nursing Home, Jackson, Ohio. She was co-owner and operator of DeLille’s Malt Shoppe in Rodney, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 11, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; entombment in the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum, Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr. Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL KEITH DILLON, 67 of Huntington, brother of Harold Dillon, died March 9 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington in assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com
VIOLET RUTH HALLEY, 95, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Ronald Halley, died March 7 in Holzer Senior Care Center, Gallipolis. In accordance with her wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ALICE RUTH COX HITCHCOCK, 90, of Kenova, widow of Raymond C. Hitchcock, died March 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. March 11, at the Kenova Church of God. She was a homemaker. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
ADDISON LEE HOLLEY, 69, of Huntington, father of Crystal Spears, died March 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was retired from ACF Industries. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARDA McCORMICK, 54, of Louisa, Ky., sister of Jon McCormick and Kelly Von McCormick, died March 7. Private services will be conducted by the family. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARLA L. MUSIC, 75, of Oil Springs, Ky., died March 7 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service noon March 10, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Hall-Music Cemetery, Oil Springs, Ky. Visitation 5 to 9 pm. March 9 at the funeral home.
JIMMY JUNIOR NANCE, 82, of Glenwood, husband of Gloria Oldaker Nance, died March 8 at home. He was a retired welder for Engines Inc. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. March 11 at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MINNIE PEARL NICKELS, 78, of Sarah Ann, W.Va., died March 5 in Trinity Health Care Services of Mingo. Funeral service 11 a.m. March 11, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
IVA NORMAN of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 6. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 11, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at the funeral home.
CLARENCE WILLIAM PENNINGTON, 79, of Hanging Rock, Ohio, husband of Ruth Kimbler Pennington, died March 6 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired as a meter reader for Columbia Gas. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. March 11, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
BONNIE JEAN RATLIFF, 66, of Staffordsvile, Ky., widow of Roger Ratliff, died March 6 at home. She was a cashier at Save A Lot. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 8, Fairview Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Ratliff Cemetery, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation 4 to 9 p.m. March 7 at the church. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JANE ELLEN SMITH, 63, of Ironton, mother of Joyce Huff of Ironton, died March 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipfuneralhome.net.
STACY SMITH, 56, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 8 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 12, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Concord Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. March 11 at the funeral home.
WANETTA HORNE SUBLETT, 93, of Sitka, Ky., widow of James Pawnee Sublett, died March 6 in Mountain Manor. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. March 9, Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Highland Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. March 8 at the funeral home.
BEVERLY ANN SWEET, 50, of South Point, Ohio, wife of John David Sweet, died March 8 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 11, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MYRA LEE CALLAWAY TOMBLIN, 57, of Kiahsville, W.Va., died March 5 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 10, Greenshoals Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Mountain Home Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 9 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
FLEM WALTERS, 76, of Prichard, died March 8. He was a construction worker. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
JAMES L. WOLFORD, 85, of Burnwell, Ky., died March 5 in East Kentucky Veterans Center, Hazard, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 12, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. March 11 at the funeral home.