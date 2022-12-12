The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANIEL R. ADKINS, 52 of Branchland, W.Va., brother of Michele Eplin and Steven Eplin, died Dec. 9 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
CHARLES FRANKLIN BARKER, 86 of South Point, Ohio, widower of Emma Jean Barker, died Dec. 10 at home. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Dec. 15 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneral home.com.
RICHARD LEE BICHARD, 83, of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 9. Arrangements are pending at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
HAZEL ELIZABETH BLANKENSHIP, 67 of Huntington, widow of Autho Blankenship, died Dec. 8 at home. Memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m.
BONNIE PEARL ADKINS BURKS, 91 of Ona, wife of Leonard W. Burks, died Dec. 10. She retired from INCO Alloys where she supervised the invoicing department. A graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va., Thursday, December 15 at 2 p.m. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
SR. M. ANNETTE (ROSE) CRNKOVICH, SAC, 98 a member of Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died Dec. 8 in Sr. Mary’s Convent Infirmary, Huntington. She was an educator in several areas and a patient visitor and family attendant at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Visitation will be on Wednesday December 14, 2022, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Foyer outside the main Hospital Chapel on the 1st floor of the East Wing at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. Visitation will be followed by the Mass of the Resurrection in the Hospital Chapel at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to a charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA DUNFORD, 90 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 11 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA JANE LINVILLE FARMER, 66, of Hazard, Ky., died Nov. 24, in Hazard ARH Medical Center. To honor her request, there were no public services. Arrangements are directed to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
CHARLES OBERT FLOWERS, 69 of Milton died Dec. 11. He retired from Supervalu. There will be a graveside service at noon Dec. 15 at Forest Memorial Park mausoleum. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LYNN HANNA, 69 of Huntington, wife of John F. Hanna, died Dec. 6 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired teacher. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CLYDE HECK JR., 95 of Huntington, widower of Waneta Hill Heck, died Dec. 9 in Wyngate Senior Living. He was a retired Manufacturers Representative of Furniture. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Baptist Temple. www.klingelcarpenter.com
MILDRED VIRGINIA INGELS, 77 of Salt Rock, widow of Gerald Grant Ingels, died Dec. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial following in Lunsford Cemetery, Milton. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral Home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RANDY K. JETER, 69 of Louisa, Ky., son of Basail and Carol Jeter, died Dec. 10 in Community Hospice. There will be no public services. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is directing arrangements.
MARGARET FAYE NEAL, 84 of Huntington, wife of John Richard Neal, died Dec. 8 at home. She retired from C&P Telephone as a long-distance operator. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Dec. 16 at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAMELA SUE SANSOM, 56 of Huntington, wife of Chris Sansom, died Dec. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial following in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOWELL ELBERT SMITH, 88 of Lavalette, husband of Sallie Napier Smith, died Dec. 11 at home. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be at noon on Dec. 14 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
JUDY KAY STANLEY SPAULDING, 64 of Prichard, wife of James Thomas Spaulding, died Dec. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a caregiver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Annex, Wayne. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
PHILLIP WAYNE STUBBS, 75 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Juanita Stubbs, died Dec. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Black Diamond and Stanley Produce. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
DONALD ROBERT TALBERT, 87, of Wayne died Dec. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.