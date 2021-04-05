The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM BLACKBURN, 43, of Huntington died April 3 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARMEN A. BLAKE of Barboursville died April 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN T. COLLINS, 93, formerly of Huntington, widower of Anna Ruth Jackson Collins, died March 31 in Wyngate at RiversEdge in Proctorville, Ohio. He was a captain in the Huntington fire department Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Reger Funeral Chapel, with the burial in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are required. www.regerfh.com.
LARRY R. FARLEY, 80, of Huntington, widower of Rose Mary Thompson Farley, died April 3 at home. He was a retired CSX machinist. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. April 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICIA ANN GLANDON, 62 of Baisden, W.Va., died March 31 at home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 6 at Full Gospel Church of God, Baisden; burial in Glandon Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. April 5 at the church. Arrangements by Collins Funeral Home of Switzer.
ARNETT EDWARD HOGSTON SR., 78, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Gloria Hogston, died April 3. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 8 at Old Path Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Old Path Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. April 7 at the church until service on Thursday. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
GERALDINE ALMA JONES, 78, of Huntington, mother of Jeff Jones, died April 1. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
EVELYN MARIS of Huntington died April 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA LOUISE McCALLISTER, 87, of Huntington, widow of Billy L. McCallister, died April 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 7 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA ROSE NEWELL, 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Misty Newell of Point Pleasant, W.Va., and Samuel L. Newell of Leon, W.Va., died April 2 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was employed at GKN and was a licensed cosmetologist. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 7 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial following in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distance and face masks will be required. Donations are suggested to a charity of your choice. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
GARY LEE PANCAKE, 60, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widower of Linda Farnum, died April 3. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MELVIN "ODELL" SLONE, 77, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Betty Salmons Slone, died April 4. He retired from Stowers Trucking Company and was an Assistant Pastor of Welcome Home Church. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Isaac Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home.
DAVID “MIKE” SMITH, 72, of Ironton, husband of Sharon Donohue Smith, died March 31 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from the U.S. Army, and then retired from Superior Chrysler Plymouth as a mechanic. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 7 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DANIEL SURFACE, 70, of Huntington, formerly of Harts, W.Va., son of Barbara Cottrill Surface, died March 31 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DONNA FAYE HAYES WILLIS, 76, of Ironton, wife of David Frederick Willis, died April 4 at home. Funeral service will be at noon April 7 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.