The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DON E. BUTCHER JR., 67, of Huntington, husband of Paula Butcher, died April 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an auto mechanic. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapans-mortuary.com.
EMMA JEAN CRAFT CAMPBELL, 89, of Ashland, widow of Clarence Campbell, died April 11 at Community Hospice Care Center. She was retired from the Boyd County School System. Private services will be held Thursday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Due to the public health restrictions, you may view the funeral via web casting. Contact the funeral home prior to Thursday to have the link emailed to you. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM CLYDE COFFEY JR., 78, of Kenova died April 12 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www. rollinsfh.com
PAIGE ELAINE COFFMAN, 29, of Huntington, died April 10. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
JIMMIE DALE DAMRON, 84 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Ruth Damron, died April 13 at home. Private family funeral services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DALE FINLEY, 79, of Huntington, husband of Judith Carroll Finley, died April 12 in Westland Nursing Home. He was an International salesman with Special Metals. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements at this time. www.regerfh.com.
THOMAS WAYNE GRAHAM, 58, of Lavalette, son of Ewel and Betty Graham, died April 10. Private services will be held for the family. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
SANDRA JEAN HALE, 78, of Wayne, widow of William Thomas Hale, died April 10 in Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Private graveside services will be held at the Mills Vaughan Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
GARY ISHMEL HODGE, 70, of Milton died April 11. He was a retired chemical operator from Union Carbide. A private service will be conducted on April 15 at Forest Memorial Park in Milton. Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, is assisting with the arrangements.
BILL JONES, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Sandra Ferguson Jones, died April 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was owner of Bill Jones Appraisal Service and a licensed Real Estate Broker. Private funeral service will be conducted April 15 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KIE LAWRENCE JR., 95, of South Point, Ohio, father of Lana Gail Conner, died April 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from CSX Railroad. Funeral services will be webcast at noon April 16 at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
REV. DONALD RAYMOND MCMELLON, 89, of Barboursville, widower of Frances McMellon, died April 12. He was a retired minister. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 15, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonand kitchen.com.
CLARENCE GRADY SANSOM, 70, of Beech Fork, died April 11, at home. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. April 16, at Sansom Cemetery, Beech Fork. Limited visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILBUR ALLEN STAPLETON, 33, of Ironton, husband of Tammy Stapleton, died April 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
KERRY LEE MIDKIFF, 53, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Lisa Midkiff, died April 11 at home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES EDWARD MORAN, 78, of Barboursville, formerly of Chicago, died April 11. A memorial service will be held at later date in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HELEN MAE "DOLLY" SHINN, 95, of Leon, W.Va., died April 11 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Point Pleasant, W.Va. There will be no services. Burial will be in Leon (W.Va.) Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point
Pleasant.
EDDIE LEE SMITH, 70, of Alkol, W.Va., died April 10. There will be a private family graveside service at Hager Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RANDY LEE SWAIN, 68 of Ceredo, husband of P. Joyce Swain, died April 13. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
PATRICIA TERESA TUTTLE COLLINS TRENT, 58, of Eidon, Tenn., formerly Knott County, Ky., wife of James Trent, died April 7 in in Holston Valley Medical Center. All services are private and burial will be in Waddles Family Cemetery, Kite, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
VIRGIL CROOKS WALLACE, 91, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Patty Frasher Wallace, died April 11 at home. He worked in road construction management and home building and developing. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louisa United Methodist Church Building Fund, 816, Pine Hill Road, Louisa 41230 or to Community Hospice, Ashland. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN DAVID WARREN-SMITH, 41, of Huntington died April 8. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
REBECCA JANE WATKINS, 43, of Logan, W.Va., life partner of Ron Dawson, died April 10. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 15, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Due to current public health concerns, restrictions are being observed to 10 people in the facility at any one time. www.jamesfh.com. The service will be livestreamed at that website.
PATTY ANN DRAY WILLIAMS, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 12 in River Run Healthcare, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
IVORY WILLIAMSON JR., 75, of Wayne, husband of Judith Carol Blankenship Williamson, died April 11 at home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. April 15 at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was an Elder at Salem United Baptist Church and assistant Moderator at Salem and currently at Paul’s Chapel. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
BROMLEY RICHARD WORKMAN, 80, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 9 at home. There will be a private family burial at Workman Family Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.