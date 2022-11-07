The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBRA LYNN AKERS, 64 of Ironton, wife of Timothy L. Akers, died Nov. 6 at home. She was a retired office manager at Caring Hands Home Care. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Phillips Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KAREN SUE CORNELIUS BAKER, 70 of Ironton, widow of Joseph Lawrence Baker, died Nov. 4 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite charity are suggested. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LARRY CHILDERS, 70 of Ironton, husband of Beverly Savage Childers, died Nov. 3. He worked in Traffic Control for Road Construction. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RALPH DANIEL CLEMMONS, 91 of Huntington, died Nov. 6 at home. He was a punch operator for Weiler Steel. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 10 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Section of Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the fuenral home. www.regerfh.com.
MARION FRANKLIN CURNUTTE, 78 of Kenova, widower of Jeanette Straley Curnutte, died Nov. 3 in Heritage Center. He was a retired schoolteacher and coach. There will be a memorial gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
RETA JUNE EVANS, 90 of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Richard Evans, died Nov. 4. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville. Burial in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to service.
DAVID MICHAEL FERGUSON, 55 of Blaine, Ky., husband of Tina Ferguson, died Oct. 30 in Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Caine's Creek Enterprise Baptist Church, Blaine. Burial in Cammet Cemetery, Flat Gap, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
CARRIE KEENEY FLOWERS 39 of South Point, Ohio, wife of Charles Flowers, died Nov. 6 King’s Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DOTTIE FOWLER, 77 of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Bob Fowler, died Nov. 3 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Freeman Funeral Home. Burial following in Pauley-Hall-Slazo Cemetery, Boone, County, W.Va. Assisting Freeman Funeral Home is Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
BRYAN HUBERT HUNT, 31 of Slabtown, W.Va., died Oct. 28. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. Burial in Lee Davis Cemetery, North Springs, W.Va.
BEULAH FAYE JUSTICE, 87 of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Clinton Justice, died Nov. 4 at her residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PHILLIP WAYNE McCORMICK, 75 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EUNICE MAE MESSINGER, 98 of Sarasota, Fla., widow of Dwight Messinger, died Nov. 6. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Arrangements being directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
JAMES FLOYD NAPIER, 72 of East Lynn, died Nov. 4 at home. He was owner and operator of Floyd’s Produce. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MICHAEL JOSEPH POLAN, 55 of Huntington died Oct. 25 at home. There will be a memorial service at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 10 at Christ Temple Church. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your local food bank. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
DILLIE MAE ROACH, 93 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 7 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HELEN MARIE TABOR, 80 of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Nov. 1. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
JACK EDWARD TERRY, 75, of Genoa, husband of Patricia Terry, died Nov. 5 at home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.