The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM ARLIE BELLOMY, 57, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Melissa Litteral Bellomy, died July 7 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a supervisor at WalMart. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES I. CARLISLE JR., 47, of Ironton, died July 5 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service will be 12 noon Wednesday, Christ Temple Church, Ashland, with visitation two hours before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MITZI JENKINS CARPENTER, 45, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Marc A. Carpenter, died July 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was program director of Lawrence County Domestic Violence Task Force. There will be a memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Gateway Baptist Church, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. Memorials may be made to the Wheelersburg Animal Hospital, 9103 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio 45694. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DEBBIE L. CHIRGWIN of Barboursville died July 3 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
IONA FRANCES MICHAEL DALE, 92, of Kenova, wife of Harold Dale, died July 7 at home. She was a schoolteacher in Wayne County, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Rollins Funeral Home, with the funeral to follow. Burial will follow in Davis Cemetery, Prichard. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th St., Kenova, WV 25530. www.rollinsfh.com.
KATHY LYNN DEMENT, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of John Robert Dement. died July 6, 2019. She was a caregiver with Prestera Center. Funeral services 2 p.m. Thursday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial at Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com.
STACY D. MILLS, 36, of Marion, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Joshua A. Mills, died July 4 in Marion General Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
DANNY ALAN MORRIS, 76, of Barboursville, died July 7. He was a retired custodian with the Cabell County Board of Education. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
BONNIE J. PEARSON, 84, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 6 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
VERLIN MICHAEL PEYTON, 69, of Milton, died July 8 at home. Funeral service details are incomplete at Heck Funeral Home, Milton.
EARL PUSKAS, 85, of Huntington, husband of Elaine Puskas, died July 7 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
WILLIAM GREGORY RUSK, 61, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Cynthia Darlene Lambert Rusk, died July 7. He worked for Columbia Natural Resources Gas Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
JUDY LYNN WORKMAN, 63 of Dandridge, Tenn., formerly of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Terry Lee Workman, died July 5 in Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, Tenn. She was a homemaker. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.