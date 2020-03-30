The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSE ANN BAILEY, 51, of Salt Rock died March 26. Private funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. March 31, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. at the Messer-Copley Family Cemetery, Jennies Creek. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARL HEATH BEAMAN, 48, of Huntington, son of Joan Bays, died March 28 at home. He was a welder by trade. Private graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Burial will follow. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
REBA L. BURDETTE, 86, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 29. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held April 1 at Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA ANN CREMEANS, 65, of Huntington, died March 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a home health care worker. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KEVIN TODD DeFOE, 61, of Huntington, husband of Debra Adkins DeFoe, died March 29 in Lexington, Ky. Funeral services and visitation will be private for the family as will the graveside committal service. He was a retired construction worker. www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements.
DELORA FAY "MIDGE" DUFFER, 82, of Milton, died March 28 at home. Private funeral services will be at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RECIE MARIE ERWIN, 86, of Ona died March 29. Private graveside service will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HAROLD THOMAS FORTNER, 83, of Huntington, husband of Debra Fortner, died March 17 at home. He was a retired carpenter. Graveside services were conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27 at the Newman Hatten Cemetery, Prichard. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
JEFFREY JO FOUT, 60, of Waterloo, Ohio, husband of Linda Calicoat Fout, died March 27 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. April 2, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Interment will follow at Old Baptist Cemetery. The family will welcome friends for a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ROBERT CHARLES HUFF, 53, of North Spring, W.Va., died March 26 at his residence. Private visitation noon-2 p.m., March 29, at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Morgan Cemetery.
HAROLD “HAL” LaPARL, formerly of West Virginia, widower of Betty Lou Dean LaParl, died March 27 in Bradenton, Fla. He was minister of Riverview Methodist Church (now Harmony United Methodist Church), Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Dillon Chapel in Melissa, W.Va. He ended his career in chaplaincy, serving Huntington State Hospital, Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, W.Va., and Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, W.Va. There are no plans for a service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity. An online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.ManasotaMemorial.com.
STEPHEN ALLEN MATHEWS, 78, of Ashland, widower of Linda Bragg Mathews, died March 29 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from AK Steel. Private graveside services are planned at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Arrangements are by Steen Funeral Home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice.
MARY RUTH FIBER MACKNIGHT, 89, of Currituck, N.C., formerly of Barboursville, died march 30 in The Currituck House, Moyock, N.C. She was a retired teacher from Barboursville Elementary School. A memorial service is being planned and those arrangements will be announced when the restrictions and precautions associated with the Coronavirus have eased. A private inurnment will be in Graham Cemetery in New Haven, W.Va. www.millerfhc.com.
DORIS JUNE MOONEY, 88, of Kenova, companion of Harold Perdue, died March 24 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DENVER TED MURPHY JR., 71, of Barboursville died March 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 2, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
SHELIA GAIL MYERS, 66, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, wife of Tim Myers, died March 27 in Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville. She was a retired accountant for Marshall University. Private funeral services and burial will be observed. You may view the service at 1 p.m. April 2 at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
KEVIN SCOTT NIDA SR., 59, of Huntington, husband of Lovealee Baldwin-Nida, died March 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be 6 p.m. March 31, The Crossing Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio, and also streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ARTHUR EUGENE REED JR., 51, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Patricia Ann Reed, died March 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JAMES LARRY STEPHENS, 68, of Wayne, husband of Sandra Pauley Stephens, died March 28. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 1 at the Stephens Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
STEPHEN KIPLING SWEENEY, 79, of Ashland, husband of Sharon Bench Sweeney, died March 28 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Steen Funeral Homes, Ashland, are in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HEDY LOU THACKER, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family funeral service will be April 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.