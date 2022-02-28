The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES ALLEN CARROLL, 70, of Huntington died Feb. 21. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
DEBORA K. JENKINS CASEY, 64, of Milton died Feb. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Service will be 2:30 p.m. March 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRANDON EDWARD CREMEANS, 32, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Kellie Cremeans, died Feb. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THERESA ANN CRUMP, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Roger Crump, died Feb. 14 at home. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. March 4 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church Chesapeake, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann’s Church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA LUE DAILEY, 76, of Ona died Feb. 28 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. March 2 at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLEDITH CLETE DAMRON, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Shirley Foster Damron, died Feb. 27 in Hershell “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. He worked for Dutch Miller Chevrolet. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
REV. JOHN E. GARRIDO, 88 of Huntington, widower of Barbara Bentley Garrido, died Feb. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a shift supervisor with Houdaille Industries, and retired officer with the Marshall University Police Department. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
PHILLIP SCOTT GRAVELY, 58 of Baisden, W.Va., died Feb. 23 in the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. A private service has been held for the immediate family. Burial took place in Gravely Family Cemetery. Arrangements were directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
MICHELE MOURNING HAY, 52, of Huntington died Feb. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be conducted at 8 p.m. March 2 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service. www.rollinsfh.com
CHERYL POOLE MAYNARD, 74 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 25 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. March 2 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Newman-Hatten Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service on Wednesday. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Tri-State Developmental Services, P.O. Box 494, Chesapeake, OH 45619. www.beardmortuary.com.
SANDRA LYNN MITCHELL, 69 of Ona died Feb. 27 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. March 2 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services on Wednesday at the mortuary www.hensonandkitchen.com
ERNEST L NANCE, 69, of Huntington died Feb. 28 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory Proctorville, Ohio.
DANIEL RAY NEAL, 67, of Milton died Feb. 27. He was a retired custodian with the Putnam County School System. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 2 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MYRTLE PRINCE, 85, of Louisa, Ky., died Feb. 26 at home. She was a retired charge aide from the Jordan Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 2 at Fallsburg (Ky.) Tabernacle Church. Burial in Prince Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 1 at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
ERON BRYANT RICHARDSON, 61, of St. Albans, W.Va., died Feb. 26. Service will be at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
TERESA RENE ROSE, 47, of Huntington died Feb. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
ALBERT L. STEPHENS, 90, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 25. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 1 at Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
JOHN M. STEWART, 87, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Frances Hurn Stewart, died Feb. 25 in Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg, Ohio. He retired as a millwright from Dayton Malleable. There will be a Catholic Mass at noon March 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.