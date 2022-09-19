The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

JOYCE KAY ADKINS, 85, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Ashland and Huntington, mother of Darrell Slone of Ashland, Stephanie Whittle of Myrtle Beach and Andrew Adkins of Surfside Beach, S.C., died Sept. 15 in Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. She was a retired Marshall University Personnel Administrator Assistant. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your local chapter of the American Red Cross. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

