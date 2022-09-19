The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOYCE KAY ADKINS, 85, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Ashland and Huntington, mother of Darrell Slone of Ashland, Stephanie Whittle of Myrtle Beach and Andrew Adkins of Surfside Beach, S.C., died Sept. 15 in Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. She was a retired Marshall University Personnel Administrator Assistant. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your local chapter of the American Red Cross. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MONA KAY BLEDSOE, 61, of Lesage, wife of Jeffery A. Bledsoe, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an Engineering Technician at Alcon. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUDY GAIL COOK, 67, of Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of Birdie Terry, died Sept. 15. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 22 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Monroe Sloan Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
ALICE FAYE CREMEANS, 66, of Jackson, Ohio, widow of Russell Cremeans, died Sept. 17 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson, Ohio. There will be a graveside service Sept. 21 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE W. CREMEANS, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Nancy Huff Cremeans, died Sept. 17 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHNNY H. ELKINS, 55, of Lorado, W.Va., husband of Tammy Elkins, died Sept. 17 at home. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Graceway Baptist Church, Lorado. Burial in Home Sweet Home Cemetery, Lorado. Visitation 10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
GLADYS MARCINE DILLON GROVE, 98, of Forestdale, Ohio, widow of Jacob F. Grove Jr., died Sept. 16. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 23 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JAMES WILLIAM HENSLEY, 87, of Salt Rock died Sept. 17 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.
MARY LAMB, 63 of Bruno, W.Va., died Sept. 15 in Logan Regional Hospital. Funeral service at noon Sept. 20 at Sandlick Freewill Baptist Church, Bruno; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
STEVE EDWARD McCLAIN, 36, of Ashland, husband of Ashley Revely McClain, died Sept. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, there will be no service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
SHARON SEAGRAVES, 60, of Ironton, widow of Chester Seagraves, died Sept. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MINNIE MAE RICHARDSON SMITH, 66 of Browning Fork, W.Va., died Sept. 16. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Carter Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at the funeral home.
KEITHER “TOMMY” WILLIAMSON, 82 of Wayne, widower of Josephine Williamson, died Sept. 17 at home. He retired as a butcher with Winn Dixie Grocery in Lexington, Ky. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
