The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DELORES ANN BAYLOUS ABSHIRE, 81, of Barboursville died Sept. 11. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
COVEY ARNETT, 93, of Grayson, Ky., formerly of Ashland, widower of Mary Felty Arnett, died Sept. 8 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Heckett Harsco of Ashland, where he was a welder. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels Good Works or IFCJ International Fellowship for Christians, Community Hospice Care Center. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
CHRIS L. BAILEY, 80, of Greenup, Ky., died Sept. 11 at home. Funeral service wat 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral Home.
BASIL SCOTT BLEDSOE, 71, of Milton died Sept. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will be at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org.
LYNDAL CLARK, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 12 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETSY KAYE CODLING, 68, of Huntington, mother of Justin M. Codling, Jaclyn Codling, and Jennifer Metheny, died Sept. 11 in Heritage Center. A memorial service will be at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CHAE PYON PAK DIXON, 86, of Huntington, widow of Donald Ray Dixon, died Sept. 7 at home. She was a homemaker. Graveside services will be at 2 pm Sept. 15 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
SUSAN JOYCE EACHES-MASSIE, 70, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of William Massie, died Sept. 10 in King's Daughter's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Etna Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARTHA NICHOLAS EDWARDS of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 1. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY JANE FANNIN, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 11. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a unit clerk. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
DONNA KAY FOSTER, 61, of Huntington, mother of Robin Foster, Robert Walters, and Jason Walters, died Sept. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A memorial service will be at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELLEN KAYE MURPHY FRALEY, 76, of Ashland died Sept. 9 at home. She retired from medical billing. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to Safe Harbour. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH MAUDE LIBBY LAWSON, 78, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Delbert Ray Lawson, died Sept. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 13 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Black Cemetery, Myra, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
BARBARA ANN McCARTY, 86 of Huntington died Sept. 9. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
VERONA GAIL MILLER, 70 of Hamlin, W.Va. died Sept. 10. She retired from the Lincoln Journal. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the funeral home
DOROTHY JEAN MUSGRAVE, 91, of Huntington, wife of Dale E. Musgrave, died Sept. 10, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRED RAYBURN SANSOM, 74 of Huntington, companion of Charlotte Chapman, died Sept. 1 in Heritage Center. He was a Stone Mason. There was no visitation nor service. Reger Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JANET LEE WADDLE SHARP, 81, of Ironton, widow of John William Sharp, died Sept. 8 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BRIDGIE KAY STEWART, 75, of Greenup, Ky., died Sept. 2 in River Run Healthcare, Coal Grove, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET L. THOMAS, 89, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 7 at home. Funeral Mass will be at noon Sept. 15 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant, W.Va. A family burial ceremony will take place at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
GARY DEAN WALKER, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Boone County, W.Va., died Sept. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Bilbrey Funeral Home in Crossville, Tenn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting with local arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANICE ANN WEBB WATERS, 61 of Huntington died Sept. 11 at home. She was a housekeeper. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
AVONNA HARPER WATSON, 79 of Barboursville died Aug. 27. She was a school nurse and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.beardmortuary.com.
JACK DONALD WELLMAN, 82, of Wayne died Sept. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
HELEN LOUISE WHITT, 97, of Ashland, widow of George M. Whitt, died Sept. 10. She retired from Crabbe Elementary. There will be a celebration of life at noon Sept. 13 at Wildwood Baptist Church. Private entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to Wildwood Baptist Church or Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
CAROLYN GALE WILSON, 72, of Huntington died Sept 9. Celebration of life at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m.