The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID LEE ADAMS, 78, of Huntington, husband of James A. Blevins, died Oct. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DIMMIE LUCILLE ADKINS, 84, of Huntington, died Oct. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
DONNA LOU BARTON, 87, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Richard Barton, died Oct. 25 in Ashlnad Hospice Care Center. She was a retired secretary and assistant treasurer for the Dawson-Bryant School System. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
HERMAN OLIVER BLANKENSHIP, 94 of Huntington, widower of Agnes Bernice Holley Blankenship, died Oct. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Operator with C&O Railroad. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Oct. 30, Woodmere Memorial Park. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no visitation. www.regerfh.com.
SHARON KAY BRYANT, 66, of Kenova, widow of Jesse Bryant, died Oct. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She chose to donate her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. No service is scheduled at this time.
RUBY M. CARTMILL, 95, of Huntington, widow of Rev. Lawrence Cartmill Sr., died Oct. 27. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Chapman’s Mortuary; burial in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One by One Animal Advocates, PO Box 1123, Huntington, WV 25713. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ASHLEY NICOLE COLEMAN, 35, of Bidwell, Ohio, daughter of Roger and Ruth Gibson Coleman of Bidwell, died Oct. 26 in Holzer Medical Center. She was a student at West Virginia Junior College. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Henderson (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home.
WILLIAM CRANK, 66, of Huntington, husband of Karen Crank , died Oct. 27 at home. He was a truck driver with Worldwide Equipment. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
JESS WILLARD GUNDY, 83, of Huntington, husband of E. Delores Black Gundy, died Oct. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the street department with the City of Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PAUL HERBERT HAAS, 73, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Linda Edwards Haas, died Oct. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from GTE and Verizon, and was a Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DANIEL HARMON, 71, of Huntington, died Oct. 26 at home. He was a union ironworker. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Ky.; visitation two hours before service. Graveside service 10 a.m. Oct. 30, Harmon Cemetery, Lawrence County, Kentucky. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
DAVID HUNT, 62, of Simpsonville, S.C., formerly Huntington, W.Va., husband of Linda Hunt, died Oct. 27. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel, 1150 N. Main St., Fountain Inn, S.C. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Edwards Road Baptist Church, 1050 Edwards Rd., Greenville, SC 29615, or The Oaks Wesleyan Church, 1230 Red Bank Rd., Goose Creek, SC 29445.www.CannonByrd.com.
ROSE MARIE JAKUBISIN, 82, of Glenwood, died Oct. 27. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 30, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial will follow in Saunders Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home.
MARLYN ANN LEWIS, 61, of Danville, W.Va., died Oct. 24 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a nurse with the Red Cross and Thomas Memorial Hospital. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Lewis Cemetery, Danville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
WILMA KATE LYNCH, 91, of Huntington, widow of William O. Lynch, died Oct. 25, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Oct. 30, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Alzheimers Association. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
THOMAS LEE MESTEL JR., 63, of Huntington died Oct. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES CLAYTON MOORE, 70, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Onita Helen Rose Moore, died Oct. 27 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA KATHLEEN PIERCE, 94, of Ironton, widow of Edward Pierce, died Oct. 25 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company. Funeral service 3 p.m. Oct 30, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARVIN DWAIN SAYLOR, 62, of Oil Springs, Ky., died Oct. 26 at home. He was a self-employed truck driver. Funeral service noon, Oct. 30, Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Saylor / Blair Cemetery, Oil Springs, Ky. Visitation 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home.
LISA HATTEN SITES, 52, of Huntington formerly Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of Carolyn Sue Forto, died Oct. 23 at home. There will be a memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home an Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA MARIE THURSTON, 74, of Sitka, Ky., died Oct. 26. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 3 p.m. Oct. 28, Father’s House of Prayer; visitation two hour before service Monday at the church. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
SHIRLEY ANN VANCE 76, of Elk Creek, W.Va., wife of Johnny Vance, died Oct. 25 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She retired from the Logan County Board of Education. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 29, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a church of your choice. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY MAE WERNER, 76, of Huntington, wife of Arnold Werner, died Oct. 26, in Woodlands Healthcare. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
JENANNE WILSON, 79, of Huntington, wife of Bob Wilson, died Oct. 27 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.