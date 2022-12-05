The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HARRIETT SUE BALLENGEE, 83 of Huntington, widow of Dewey Cosby Ballengee Jr., died Dec. 3. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JERRY L. BROWN, 72, of Ashland, husband of Anna Jean Stewart Brown, died Dec. 3 at home. He was a retired Maintenance Inspector with A.K. Steel, certified in Fluid Power and Maintenance Repair. Private services. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is directing arrangements. Donations to the American Heart Association are suggested. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LORI ANN COLEMAN, 54 of Branchland, W.Va., wife of John Reese Coleman Sr., died Dec. 3. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 10 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service.
RODNEY COPLEY, 54, of Wayne, widower of Tammy Aliff Copley, died Dec. 2 at home. There will be no public services. Arrangements by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
DAWN LORRAINE EPLIN, 55 of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of Jeffrey S. Eplin, died Dec. 4 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES E. GRIFFIN, 69 of Ironton died Nov. 30 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Burial will be in the Douglas Family Cemetery, Flatwoods, Ky. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MERRILLE EUGENE HARRISON, 84 of Huntington, father of Gerri Prince, Terry and Gary Harrison, died Dec. 5 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired welder from BASF and maintenance at the YMCA. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
BARBARA G. JOHNSON, 71, of Westlake, Ohio, formerly Cross Lanes, W.Va., widow of Dan L. Johnson, died Nov. 29. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY LOUISE MALONE, 95 of Culloden, died Nov. 25. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. A family graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family requests no flowers but would appreciate memorial donations to Little Victories, Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter or the animal rescue organization of your choice. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT GLEN MILLER, 85 of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Dec. 4. He retired from the Department of Highways in West Hamlin. Services will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Center Point Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral. Burial will take place in the Holton-Miller Family Cemetery, West Hamlin. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, will be handling the arrangements.
OLUWASEMILORE OLUBOWALE, 8 of Huntington, son of Olusola Olubowale and Chiamaka Azubike Olubowale, died Dec. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHELBIE GENE PARSONS, 83 of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 5 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery Branchland. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
MADELINE PERRY, 81 of Huntington, widow of Boyce Perry, died Dec. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was a retired nurse’s aide at Presbyterian Manor. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
JOYCE PETERS, 66 of Huntington died Dec. 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
BETTY DELORIS REED, 79 of Culloden died Dec. 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JOHN D. RIEDEL, 72 of Ironton, widower of Linda Jenkins Riedel, died Dec. 4 in Ashland Community Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
PHALA IRENE SIGMON of Hurricane, W.Va., died Dec. 2 at home. She was the Founder and CEO of South Charleston Employee’s Federal, Credit Union, South Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Culloden Community Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
LELA MAE “MICKEY” STEPHENSON, 79 of Wayne died Dec. 3. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Stephenson Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at the funeral home.
JOANN VANOVER, 76 of Huntington died Dec. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JANET MAE WALLACE, 84 of Culloden died Dec. 2. Contributions or donations suggested to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial to follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TONY RAY ZORNES, 59 of Louisa, Ky., husband of Susie Fortner Zornes, died Dec. 2 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.