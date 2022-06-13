The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY LEE BEUHRING, 85 of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Janice Martin Beuhring, died June 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Certified General Appraiser with Tri-State Appraisal. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
SUSAN ANN BOWEN, 53, of Louisa, Ky., daughter of Delmar and Gloria Hammond, died June 9. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
ROY KENNETH FORTNER, 84, formerly of Fort Gay, widower of Gertrude Carroll Fortner, died June 10 at home in Lawrenceville, Ga. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. June 15 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Nemeth Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
BETTY ANN HANNAN 87, of Huntington, widow of Dr. Joe Richard Hannan, died June 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a Registered Nurse and retired from American Red Cross. Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross. Services will be private for the family at Beard Mortuary.
ALICE JANE HILES, 82, of Newnan, Ga., formerly of Milton died June 13. A private memorial will be held at a later date. www.mckoon.com.
MICHAEL CARL HOLLISTER, 59, of Huntington, son of Monika Hollister Rowe, died June 13 in Heritage Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROY LEWIS, 53, of Wayne, son of Roy Lewis of Wayne, died June 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 15 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Vaughan-Mills Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
LARRY FRANKLIN MAYO, 72, of Ceredo, widower of Marietta Mayo, died June 12 in the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired Auto Mechanic. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 15 at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PAUL DAVID McPEEK of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Joyce McPeek, died June 10. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 15 at Durbin Church of the Nazarene. Burial in Harmon Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
PHILIP EUGENE MODLIN, 92, of Locust Grove, Va., formerly of the Huntington area, died June 10. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of local arrangements.
LOARINE PAULEY, 91 of Cincinnati, formerly of Huntington, widow of John Henry Pauley, died June 13 in Hospice of Cincinnati at Anderson Inpatient Care Center. Funeral service will be at noon June 16 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JUDITH ANN PIERSON, 76, of Ironton died June 9. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 16 at Ohio Furnace Enterprise Baptist Church, Haverhill, Ohio. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
GARNET ELLA SCARBERRY, 87, of Milton, WV, passed away June 13, 2022. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Service will be at 11 a.m. June 16 Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabell Midland Knights Great Hall Food Pantry. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOANNE SMITH, 92, of Huntington died May 17. The family requests that donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Honoring Joanne’s request, services will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehalllfuneralhome.com.