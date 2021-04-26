The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ANTHONY CLARK BECKETT, 48, of Genoa died April 24 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. April 28 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Anthony Beckett Cemetery near Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
DAVID BRUCE BLANKENSHIP, 70, of Huntington, husband of Peggy Blankenship, died April 19 at home. He retired from CSX Railroad. Memorial services will be conducted at noon April 28 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARJORIE JOAN BROWN, 82, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Clyde Brown, died April 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. April 28 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Melvin Cemetery, County Road 6. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETHEL ALLEN BUTCHER, 80, of Shively, W.Va., husband of Brenda Belcher Butcher, died April 25 at home. Funeral service 6 p.m. April 27 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial at a later date in Bryant Butcher Cemetery, Shively. Visitation one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville.
DEBORAH KAY ADAMS CHRISTMAN, 66, of Culloden, wife of Stan Christman, died April 21 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DORTHA DAVIS, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Larry Davis, died April 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JEFFREY KYLE DILLON, 33, of Amherstdale, W.Va., son of Mark Dwayne Dillon, died April 11 at home. He was a certified welder. Celebration of life from 6 to 8 p.m. April 26 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CASSIE KATHLEEN EARLES, 92, of Huntington died April 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was owner and operator of The Bargain Store in Guyandotte. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. April 28 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial at 1 p.m. in Hunt Family Cemetery, Harold, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VIVIAN LEE HOLMES, 72, of Huntington, sister of Howard Talmadge Jarrell of Chelyon, W.Va., died April 25. Funeral service will be noon April 30 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CLAUDIA ANNETTE HORSLEY, 58, of Huntington, mother of Breanna Horsley, died April 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked formerly at Shoney’s Restaurant. She will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KATHERN D. JUSTICE, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
CHARLES M. LAWHON, 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 23 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. Services are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
MICHAEL FLOYD LUCAS, 23, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 24. Arrangements are pending at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
CARL LUNSFORD, 45, of Huntington died April 26. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MURIEL JEAN MARTIN, 88, of Wayne, widow of William Edward Martin, died April 25 in Grayson Assisted Living. She was a retired sales clerk with Perdue's Shoe Store. Funeral services will be conducted at noon April 28 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Bailey - Martin Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
BETTY J. MATNEY, 91, of Fort Gay, widow of James E. Matney, died April 25. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; private burial at the Matney Farm. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington.
SANDRA LEE McCLUNG of Huntington died April 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial services will be at noon May 1 after church services at the Beacon of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5804 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington.
DARLENE MERRITT, 78, of Huntington, died April 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 27 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
JEFFREY DEAN NEWSOME, 50 of Peebles Ohio, died April 24 in Mercy Health Clermont Hospital, Batavia, Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org
WILLIAM T. PARSONS, 93, of Ironton, widower of Betty Higgins Parsons, died April 25 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. He retired as a mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. Private family Military Graveside Services will take place at a later date at Linnville Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
CHARLES BURTON PARVIS, 97, of Salt Rock died April 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 29 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
DANA CRAIG VANCE, 57, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Joy Vance, died April 24. Services will be private. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
LINDA JANE WATTS, 55, of Genoa died April 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be1 p.m. April 27 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Ramey Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Donations to assist the family can be made at www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES ZERKLE, 39, of Huntington died April 26 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.