The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes.
DONNA SUE ABBOTT, 52 of Huntington died Nov, 27 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BARBARA JEAN ADKINS, 70 of Ashland, widow of James Johnnie Adkins, died Nov. 28. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society will be appreciated. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SHAWN CARLOS BANDY, 46 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMIE BLANKENSHIP, 51 of Baisden, W.Va., died Nov. 22 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
JUDITH EVELYN COBB BRADBURY of Ona, widow of Homer Poe Bradbury, died Nov. 26 in Paramount Senior Living. Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Friends and family gather one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BARRY NEIL BROWN, 67 of Holden, formerly of Greenville, W.Va., die Nov. 22 at home. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
NEDRA GORBY BROWNING, 72 of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Mike Browning, died Nov. 26 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN BURTON “JB” CALDWELL, 63 OF ONA, DIED NOV. 26 AT HOME. He retired after 23 years from American Electric Power, having worked at both the Big Sandy Plant in Louisa, Ky. and John Amos Plant in Winfield, W.Va. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cabell Midland FFA, #1 Knight Way, Ona, WV, 25545. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VIVIAN GAIL HEWLETTE CHEVALIER of Huntington, widow of Lawrence Chevalier, died Nov. 27. She was a Surgical Assistant at Merritts Creek Veterinary Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
WANDA LOU DOSS, 90 of Ona, formerly of Huntington, widow of Jerry Doss, died Nov. 26 in Paramount, Midland Place, Ona. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Nov. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HOWARD JUSTIN FRYE, PhD, 63 of Florence, S.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., died Nov. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an Art Education Professor in South Carolina. Honoring his request cremation will take place and private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MALCOLM DALE GREEN, infant son of Dylan Lee Green and Shyla Brooke Cade, of Ashland, died Nov. 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be at noon Nov. 30 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ALFRED BRIAN GRIMMETT, 48 of Poca, W.Va., died Nov. 19. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 at the funeral home.
WILLIAM G. HARDWICK, 73, of Ceredo died Nov. 24 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services have been postponed. Reger Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
KIMBERLY JO HENRY, 60 of Lesage died Nov. 27. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICK ALVIN KIRBY, 61 of Huntington died Nov. 23. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.
LEONARD RANDY LAWSON, 69 of Ironton died Nov. 24 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES W. LILLY JR., 80 of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Nov. 26 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial following in Zerkle Cemetery, West Columbia, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
HOWARD WAYNE LONG, 61 of Beckley, W.Va., father of Wayne Long, died Nov. 26 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES S. MULLEN, 71, of Huntington died Nov. 27at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN L. PERRY, 94 of Barboursville died Nov. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private funeral and burial services were conducted Nov. 27 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
JO ANN MILLER, 83 of Huntington, mother of Jeff and Jerry Miller, died Nov. 20. She taught English as a Second Language. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville.
WILLIAM RANDALL PERRY, 66 of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Tammy Waller Perry, died Nov. 24 at home. He was a retired groundskeeper at Ironton Country Club. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.
JAMES OLIVER PETTREY JR., 78 of Prichard, widower of Bonnie Lou Pettrey, died Nov. 24 in Princeton, W.Va. He was a retired chief supervising chemical engineer at AK Steel in Catlettsburg, Ky., and a consultant for Fosbel. Visitation on Nov. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Chapel in Louisa, Ky. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at the funeral home. Burial in Spring Valley Cemetery.
DEBORAH LOUISE SIZEMORE, 73 formerly of Kenova, wife of Ted Sizemore, died Nov. 23 in the UK Medical Center. She worked at Interstate Breads and Novamont. There will be no public services. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
BRENDA JOAN FIELDS SMITH, 77 of Pinsonfork, Ky., widow of Virgil Arthur Smith, died Nov. 25. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Smith Cemetery, Ball Fork, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 and 28 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
PATRICK EDWARD SULLIVAN, 68, of Huntington, husband of Stephanie Sullivan, died Nov. 19. There will be a private family service. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JEFFERY TACKETT, 66, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Alice Canterbury Tackett, died Nov. 25 in the UK Medical Center. He was a retired conductor/brakeman with Norfork Southern Railroad. Funeral at 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
EDMOND LAMUEL WARD, 81 of Christian, W.Va., died Nov. 22 in Boone Memorial Health Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at Greenbranch Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
DONNA WICKLINE OF Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.