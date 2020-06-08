The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JESSIE JAMES ADKINS, 81, of Branchland, W.Va., died June 5. There will be a graveside service, noon, June 10, Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
AUL M. DANIELS, 81, of Wayne, husband of Mary Tienken Daniels, died June 7 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 10 at the Centerville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Riggs Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at Centerville Baptist Church. www.rollinsfh.com.
GUY FLUTY, 72, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Marsha Fluty, died June 5 at home. He was a coal miner and later retired from Freedom Industries. A private memorial service will be conducted by the family at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ELVA IRENE FREEMAN, 88, of South Williamson, Ky., widow of John C. Freeman, died June 7 in Tug Valley ARH, South Williamson, Ky. She was a bookkeeper. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 10, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 9 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
DAVID GOODERHAM, 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Gooderham, died June 7 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services. www. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN LEE JARVIS, 71, of Huntington, died June 4 at home. He was an officer for the Huntington Police Department and worked at ACF Industries as Safety Director. Services will be 1:30 p.m. June 10, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Wednesday. www.regerfh.com.
MARGARET LAMBERT, 79, of Massillon, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of James Lambert, died May 5 in Sprenger Health Care Center. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. June 11 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. She was a homemaker. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM MICHAEL LAMBERT, 71, of Wayne, husband of Alice Roberts Lambert, died June 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice. He was a professional painter. Chapman’s Mortuary is handling the arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUTH ADKINS MAYNARD, 87, of Ferrellsburg, W.Va., widow of Dewey Adkins, died June 5 at home. She had worked for many years at the Aracoma Drug in Logan. At her request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CLARENCE McCOY, 92, of Hardy, Ky., widower of Wilma Juanita McCoy, died June 8 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a retired carpenter and had worked at Greyhound Bus Lines, Metropolitan Insurance Company and Mary Helen Coal Company. Graveside service 11 a.m. June 11, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. June 10 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldfc.com.
LINDA LOU MILLER, 74, of Williamson, W.Va., died June 6 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 9, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
BETTY SUE MOSELEY, 72, of South Williamson, Ky., wife of William W. Moseley, died June 8 at home. She was a retired Mingo County, W.Va., schoolteacher. Funeral service 2 p.m. June 10, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
CLARVIL LENO MORRISON, 74, of Milton died June 4 at home. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
KENNETH HOUSTON POSTON JR., 60, of Milton, husband of Dee Poston, died June 7 in the Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was a branch manager for 2-J Supply. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICIA RILEY, 66, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died June 8 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHERYL THOMAS RYDER, 70, of Huntington died June 7. She was the owner of Cakes For All Occasions. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. June 10 at the Christ Temple Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Gideon’s International. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CARLTON THEODORE SHEPHERD, 72, of Ona, husband of Emma Bledsoe Shepherd, died June 6. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, in charge of arrangements.
ESTA MAE SWIMM, 86 of East Lynn, widow of William Everett Swimm, died June 7 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Pack Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday.
CHARLES RAY THOMAS, 83 of Letart, W.Va., died June 5 while staying with his daughter in Missouri. At his request, there will be no public services. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BARBARA ANN DEEDS WASHINGTON, 83, of Huntington, widow of Reed P. Washington Jr., died June 7 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was a retired personal banker with the former Bank One. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 11, Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The procession will leave Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, at 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Donations may be made to Children’s Ministry at Sunrise Temple Baptist Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JUDY MAYE WEBB, 64, of Genoa died June 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 9, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 8 at the funeral home.
EVELYN WRIGHT, 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Donald E. Wright, died June 5 in Holzer Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service, 1 p.m. June 10, at Pine Street Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com