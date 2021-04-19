The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONALD JAMES BLISS, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Darlene Bliss, died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEAN COOPER, 91, died March 26 and his wife Mary Alice Cooper, 86, died April 17, both of Proctorville, Ohio. They are survived by their children Teresa Johnson, Deana LeFevre and Michael Cooper. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 23 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARLA DAVIS, 64, of Louisa, Ky., mother of Isaac Davis Jr. and Hansel Davis, died April 14 at home. Memorial service from 4 to 7 p.m. April 22 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa.
GEORGE THOMAS "SAMMY" FIELDS, 85, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Mary Jean Staten Fields, died April 17 at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was a retired electrician for local coal mines a. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 19 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel; burial in the Family Cemetery, Falls Branch, Ky. Visitation 6-8 p.m. April 18 at the chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
CHARLES WILLIAM GERWIG, 72, of Barboursville died April 17. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. April 23 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
LAWRENCE JOSEPH HAAS, 59 of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Lee Ann Baker-Haas, died April 13 at home. He retired from St. Mary's Medical Center as a Certified Clinical Perfusionist. Due to Covid-19, a Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held for the family only. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery on St. Rt. 141 in Gallipolis. A Memorial Mass will be 5:30 p.m. April 20 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Gallipolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic Relief Services, Billy Two Shoes, St. Louis Catholic Church or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are conducted by Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home. www.waugh-halley-wood.com.
LOLA SUE HARBOUR, 67 of Huntington died April 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a former Huntington Police Officer and member of the U.S. Air Force stationed at Keesler APB, Biloxi, Miss. Services will be private for the family. www.beardmortuary.com.
MARCELINE BURCHETT HITE, 76, of Ceredo, died April 19. She retired from Corbin, Ltd., and Macy’s Department Store. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. April 21 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL SCOTT JOHNSON, 36, of Fort Gay, son of Brenda Johnson of Fort Gay, died April 13 in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 21 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Followay Family Cemetery, Wayne.
JAMES LEE JORDAN, 66, of Huntington, husband of Kimberly Esque Jordan, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. April 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VICTOR LEE KERSEY, 66, of Ashland, husband of Jamie McKenzie Kersey, died April 16 at home. He retired as Director of Technology at Valvoline, Inc. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 20 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Shop with a Cop FOP #3, PO Box 27, Ashland 41105 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CARL EDGAR KELLEY, 86, of Ironton, widower of Marjorie Hope Shepherd Kelley, died April 17. He was a self-employed carpenter. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 21 at Zoar Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio; burial following in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 20 at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, Ironton. Donations are suggested to the missionary of your choice. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
PRISCILLA JEAN HAGER LAWSON, 58 of Barboursville, wife of Byron Keith Lawson, died April 19 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former Tri-State Transit Authority Dial-A-Ride Driver. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. April 21 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KENNETH RAY LOWE, 67, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Jacqueline Lowe, died April 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a heavy equipment operator in the coal mining industry. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 20 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOHN D. McVEY JR., 75, of Culloden formerly of Huntington, father of Jennifer Holley, Rosie Brydie and John Aaron McVey, died April 15 in Cabell Health Care Center. He was a retired social worker for the WV Department of Health and Human Resources at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 24 at Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be one hour before service at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHRIS PERRY, 51, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. April 21 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial follows in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
WILEY DALE PRICE of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Katy Bird Price, died April 17. He retired from the oil and gas industry. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. April 21 at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JOHNNIE RUSSEL SCOTT, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 18 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DALE LEE SMITH, 85, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a private family service and burial. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting his family with arrangements.
DARIUS “BUTCH” STEWART, 77, of Ashland, husband of Edna Stewart, died April 18 at home. At his request, there will be no service or visitation. Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LOIS ANNE STEWART, 79, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 21 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
SCOTT DAVID WEBB, 62, of Salt Rock, died April 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 22 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MICHAEL EDWARD WILKS, 50, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.