The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL KENT ADKINS, 68, of Huntington, husband of Emine Gonzalez-Adkins, died Jan. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at River Cities Community Church. He was a retired car salesman. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHIRLEY LYNN BAKER, 63, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Jan. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be noon Jan. 19 at Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., toward funeral expenses.
RONALD LLOYD BIEBER, 85, of Huntington, husband of Roberta Chafin Bieber, died Jan. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Metallurgical Engineer with INCO. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY LOU BLANKENSHIP, 76, of Huntington died Jan. 14 at home. She retired from the Business Office at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES WILLIAM BURKS SR. 76, of Huntington died Jan. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY CHRISTIAN, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 16. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN MICHAEL CURRY, 75, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Gloria Curry, died Jan. 13 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DORIS JEAN DAVIS, 81 of Huntington, wife of Emerson Davis, died Jan. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DAVID DUANE DESKINS, 81, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Deskins, died Jan. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY FAYE HOKE RAY EDWARDS, 86, of Barboursville, widow of Ronald Ray and Sonny Edwards, died Jan. 15 in Chateau Grove Senior Living Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, masks are required. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDITH HELEN ENGLE, 84, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 15 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Point Pleasant. A private funeral service will be held Jan. 19 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
ROOSEVELT GRAY 88 of Huntington, widower of Doris Miller Gray, died Dec. 27 in Atlanta Ga. Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro Chapel, 163 North Ave., Jonesboro, GA. 30236, is directing arrangements.
CAROLYN HUNTER, 93, of Huntington died Jan. 13. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JULIA FRANCES LYCANS, 96 of Huntington, widow of James Lycans, died Jan. 15 in Grayson Assisted Living. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BEN MAYNARD, 93, of Barboursville died Jan. 14. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 346, Barboursville, WV, 25504. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT BRYAN McCLASKEY, 56, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Vickie Vance McClaskey, died Jan. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked at Special Metals. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD DEWELL MONTCASTLE, 87, of Milton died Jan. 15. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SOMBOON MAOW PARTLOW, 67, of Huntington, died Jan. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Private memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL JOSEPH PORTER, 50, of Hillsboro W.Va., son of Catherine Porter, died Jan. 13 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. He was a teacher. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com
CAROLYN SUE RATCLIFF, 71, of Fort Gay, wife of Goodwin Ratcliff, died Jan. 14. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Christian Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at the funeral home.
NANCY LEE GLADWELL RITCHIE, 84 of Huntington, wife of Garry Harlan Ritchie, died Jan. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private services will be conducted Jan. 19 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Burial will take place at Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ERMA SCARBERRY, 60, of Huntington, wife of Billy Scarberry, died Jan. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES OWEN SHAFER, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 15. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA M. CAREY STEVENS, 83, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Harold Carey and Charles Stevens, died Jan. 7 at home. There will be a private service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PAUL B. STONE, 68, of Louisa, Ky. widower of Ella Mae Branson, died Jan. 11. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
MYRTLE ARLENE THOMPSON, 93, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 14 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Balls Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.