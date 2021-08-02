The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOANN HARPER CHUKWUEMEKA, 66 of Huntington, died July 29. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug. 6 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
MARY ANN CONLEY, 69, of Ironton, sister of David Conley, died Aug. 1. Private graveside services will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ironton. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
CONNIE LYNN DAY-CANTRELL of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 1. She was a teacher at Collins Career Technical Center, a branch supervisor at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Aug. 3 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDWARD ARTHUR DONAT, 62, of Huntington died July 26 at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask. Final rites and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Homeless Veterans Resource Center, ATTN: Angela Miller, 624 Ninth Street, Huntington, WV 25701 or Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Please indicate “In honor of Precious” for contributions to the Animal Shelter. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARGARET JEFFERS, 93, of South Point, Ohio, died July 31. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JERRY McMILLIAN SR., 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 30 at home. He retired from Painters Local #813, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRENNA REE SHAVOR, 39, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 30. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www. ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANDREA SUE WHITE, 81, of Ironton, died July 31 at home. She was a former schoolteacher in Atlanta, Ga., and at Cabell Elementary School in Huntington. She was also a substitute teacher for the Rock Hill and Symmes Valley School Districts. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug.7 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Humane Society, P.O. Box 412, Ironton, 45638. To offer condolences to the White family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.