The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GLEN SAMUEL ADAMS, 65, of Fort Gay, husband of Mary Adams, died Aug. 14. He was a retired auto mechanic. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Tabor’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Marshall Adams Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
LARRY LEE ADKINS, 89 of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 16. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Thursday. www.handleyfh.com.
ALICIA ANN ANDERSON, 60, of Huntington, died Aug. 15 at home. She was an operating room nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
KATHERINE I. BOWEN, 92, of Kenova, died Aug. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 18, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Graveside services will be private. www.rollinsfh.com.
NORMAN LESTER BURKS, 85, of Huntington died Aug. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Aug.18 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DR. JACK A. BUXTON, 93, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 12 at home. Graveside service and burial were at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, was in charge of arrangements.
MARY JO CHANDLER, 87, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Penny K. Sager and Linda Beaver, died Aug. 15 in Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; entombment at a later date in Chapel of Hope Mausoleum, Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA COOMES, 55, of Willow Wood, Ohio, wife of Robert Earl Coomes, died Aug. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 6 pm. Aug. 17, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY ANN DePRIEST, 65, of Ironton, widow of Donald DePriest Sr., died Aug. 14 in Harbor Health, Ironton. She was an RN at King’s Daughters Medical Center ICU. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HARRY JACK FERGUSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY LOU FINLEY, 88, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, mother of Glenn Finley of Franklin Furnace, died Aug. 14 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Private family service will be held. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MARJORIE GIBSON, 84, of Barboursville died Aug. 14. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
BRENDA LEE HENSLEY, 61, Huntington, wife of Timmy Hensley, died Aug. 15 in Ohio State University East, Columbus. She was a registered Echo Technologist and Cardiac Sonographer. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA JOAN HENSLEY, 41, of Huntington died Aug. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www. ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT FRANKLIN HOWERTON, 86, of Huntington, husband of Audrey Pyles Howerton, died Aug. 13 at home. He was a retired Gunnery Sgt. With the United States Marine Corps. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug. 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
SYLVIA DEANN HUNT, 83, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Merrill C. Hunt, died Aug. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Family and Friends may gather at 12:30 p.m. at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
JAMES ROBERT JARVIS, 80, of Huntington died Aug. 15 in Lexington, Ky. Private family services will be held. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ALBERT “LEE” JORDAN, 78, of Kenova died Aug. 15 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
GEORGIA WILKS ADKINS KINCAID, 84, of Huntington died Aug. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REGINA MURIEL COGAR LEWIS, 83, of Parkersburg, W.Va., died Aug. 11 in Ravenswood Village. She was the owner of the Specialty Cake Shop of Parkersburg and co-owner of both Westwood and B&R Mobile Homes. Inurnment will be at Job's Temple in Glenville, W.Va., Sept. 4at 10 a.m. Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life at the Leavitt Family Center, 420 Avery St., Parkersburg, from 1 to 4 p.m. www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
MERLE EDWARD LUCAS SR., 88, of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 15. He retired from Columbia Coal. Service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Branchland Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
THELMA PAULINE CHAPMAN LYCAN, 92, of Louisa, Ky., sister of James Chapman and Betty Jan Henson, died Aug. 14 in Ashland Community Hospice House. She was a retired cook for the Lawrence County School System. Funeral services will 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at Calvary Baptist Church, Chapman, Ky.; burial will follow in Peck Cemetery, Chapman. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
DELBERT FLOYD McCALLISTER, 90, of Salt Rock died Aug. 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
RICHARD ARLEN McLEOD, 85, of Barboursville, widower of Elizabeth Jane Steele McLeod, died Aug. 10 at The Village of Riverview, Barboursville. He retired from Owen- Illinois. Memorial services will be conducted 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Private inurnment service will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HAROLD RAY PERDUE SR., 85, of Kenova died Aug. 10 at home. He was founder and owner of T&H Welding in Ceredo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Huntington. Private family services will be scheduled at a later date. www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family.
DONNETTA LOUISE RANKIN, 63, of Huntington died Aug. 10 in Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Encouragers Fellowship Church Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHERRY DIANA ROYCE, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MELINDA JEAN STEPHENS, 49, of Huntington, died Aug. 11. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
LAURA QUEEN VAUGHAN, 97, of Logan, W.Va., widow of Homer W. Vaughan, died Aug. 14 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She retired from Logan Auto Parts. Funeral service is noon Aug. 19 at Central United Baptist Church, Logan; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY JANE WATKINS, 95, of Huntington, widow of Samuel R. Watkins Jr., died Aug. 15 at home. She was a retired secretary from Altizer Elementary School. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SANDRA SUE WILLS, 74, of Huntington, died Aug. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was a retired teacher with the South Point School System. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug. 18 at the Central Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.