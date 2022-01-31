The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILLY JOSEPH AKERS, 73, of Greenup, Ky., husband of Kathy Delawder Akers, died Jan. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Tampa Electric Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PHILLIP LEON ALFREY, 84, of Ironton, husband do Carol Jordan Alfrey, died Jan. 25 at home. He was a retired electrician for Ironton Iron / Dayton Malleable. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PHYLLIS ANN BALL, 79, of Kenova, widow of Ernie Lee Ball, died Jan. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID FRANKLIN BRAMMER, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Betty Brammer, died Jan. 29 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA LEE CHAMBERS, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Larry Chambers, died Jan. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES M. DANIELS, 60, of Blaine, Ky., father of Jimmy Lee Daniels and Anthony Childers, died Jan. 29 at his son’s home. Friends and family gather from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses.
JANET JOYCE DAVIS, 77, of Southside, W.Va., died Jan. 29 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Hambrick Cemetery, Southside. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
ELLIZABETH EASTERLING COX DOBYNS, 103, of Ashland, aunt of David Castle, died Jan. 29. She retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service. in lieu of flowers, she wished memorials would be made to Unite Baptist Church, 2320 29th St., Ashland 41101 or to Oneida Baptist Institute, PO Vox 67, Oneida, KY 40972-0067. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JANITH IRLENE MORRIS DOREY, 96, of Milton, died Jan. 28. She was a retired Registered Nurse from C&O Hospital and Morris Memorial Nursing Home. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue or Bethesda United Methodist Church, Ona. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EMIL ALTOS EPLING, 83, of Ceredo died Jan. 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked as a drywall installer for Belchers Drywall. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 2 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Docks Creek Cemetery. The family requests we follow Covid protocols and ask everyone to please wear a mask. www.rollinsfh.com.
CLIFFORD MICHAEL HOLLEY, 68, of Glenwood died Jan. 29. He was an employee of Lowes in South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenbottom Missionary Baptist Church, 8110 Old WV 2, Lesage, WV 25537.
NOAH H. JACKSON JR., 69, of Barboursville, died Jan. 27. He worked for the Board of Education. Service will be private. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID MARSH LANNING, 76, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Hew was a retired teacher and vice principal at South Point and Burlington Schools. Funeral Mass at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Ohio; visitation will be two hours before Mass. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to CMO Food Bank Chesapeake, Ohio or to St Ann's Church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARSHA ANN LUNSFORD, 70, of Huntington died Jan. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the former Huntington Civic Center. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL MAYNARD, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Pamela Maynard, died Jan. 30 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES MASON NEAL, 61, of Branchland, W.Va., died Jan. 31 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA ANN MORGAN NORRIS, 79, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Elmer R. Norris, died Jan. 27 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Graveside service will be noon Feb. 1 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. There is no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sugar Creek Christian Academy, 4824 SR 141, Ironton 45638. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GLENVILLE WAYNE PERRY, 88, of Dunlow, W.Va., husband of Wanda Perry, died Jan. 27 at Three Rivers Medical Center. He was retired as an operator with Marrowbone Development. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Dunlow Free Will Baptist Church; burial at Damron Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home.
PAUL E. ROLLINS, 71, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 29 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial following in Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
KEVIN TODD SHERK, 28, of Huntington, son of Greg Sherk and Petra Buschhausen, died Jan. 27. He was a diesel mechanic for Best Specialized. Funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES ROBERT WILBURN, 79, of Ashland, husband of Betty Seagraves Wilburn, died Jan. 27. He was a finance manager at First and Peoples Bank. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE WILEY, 71, of Glenwood died Jan. 30. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 2 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. There will be no services. Burial will take place at the Joseph Taylor Cemetery, Wayne County.
ANNA LYNN WRIGHT, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was an employee of Keesee Chrysler Plymouth. A graveside service will be held at noon Feb 2 at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.