The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARGIE LEA ROSS MORELAND BARTRAM, 92, of Ona, mother of Sherrill Snyder of Charleston, died Oct. 13 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted noon, Oct.16 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. There will be no visitation. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MELISSA DAWN CHAFIN, 42, of Barboursville, sister of Michael Marcum, died Oct. at home. There will be a celebration of life, 1 p.m. Oct. 17 near the lake at Barboursville Park and a memorial service will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Little Dove Church, Belo, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VIVIAN MAE DAILEY, 81, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 11. Funeral service11 a.m. Oct. 18, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the funeral home.
DONALD RAY DILLON, 63, of Stone, Ky., died Oct. 9 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Memorial service will be at a later time. Jones and West Funral Home, Phelps, Ky., is assisting the family with arrangements.
DAVID LEE EAGLE, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct.13 at home. He retired from Steel of WV. Funeral services will be noon Oct. 16 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
CHELCIE C. FOWBLE II, 67, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Barbara Fowble, died Oct. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a self-employed truck driver and farmer. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Oct. 18, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Vinton (Ohio) Baptist Church. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ARISCEELENE FOWLER, 64, of Glenwood died Oct. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. At her request, there will be no visitation. Services will be later at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
VARONICA HANNON, 50, of Lavalette, wife of Nathan Hannon, died Oct. 11. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Hall Funeral Home, and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial gardens. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEPHEN J. HENDRICK, 66, of Huntington, husband of Gail Hendrick died Oct. 14 at home. He was a retired team member with Toyota Manufacturing. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
REBECCA JAYNE HANKINS HIENEMAN, 38, of Ironton, wife of Charles Christopher Hieneman, died Oct. 11. She was an RN at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m., Oct. 16, Philips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Hieneman Cemetery, Greenup County, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to KDMC Pregnancy and Infant Loss Fund, C/O Kathy Whitt, Bereavement Care Nurse, 2301 Lexington Ave., Ashland, Ky. 41139. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DENNIS J. LYONS SR., 88, of Lavalette, widower of Mary Lee Norman Lyons, died Oct. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was the superintendent of maintenance for Novamont Aristech. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 17, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
VIRGINIA L. RITTER, 91, of Huntington, died Oct. 12 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
PETER PAUL SMITH, 85, of Huntington died Oct. 12 at home. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CARLOS EARMEL STEPP, 76, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 13 at home. Funeral service will be conducted noon Oct.16, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.