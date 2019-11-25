The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARSHALL WARREN ADKINS, 69, of Huntington died Nov. 24 at home. Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
ROGER PAUL ADKINS, 71, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Karen Adkins, died Nov. 22. He was a heavy equipment operator. Funeral service will be 12 noon Nov. 27, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Interment will follow at Adkins Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday at the funeral home.
DONNA LOUISE ANDERSON, 85, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 24. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 30, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
WETZEL PAUL BIAS JR., 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Donna Bias, died Nov. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
IRENE BLACKBURN, 88 of Sidney, Ky., widow of Paris Blackburn, died Nov. 23 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 25, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in May Cemetery, Dix Fork, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 24 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
ADDIE MADELINE TURLEY BLANKENSHIP, 92, of South Point, Ohio, died Nov. 24, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 27, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Langdon Cemetery, Getaway, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
EDNA BUTCHER, 80, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Richard Butcher, died Nov. 25. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 27, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at the funeral home.
GENEVA S. CONLEY, 94, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., died Nov. 23 in Logan (W.Va.) Center. She was a seamstress at Wilson Cleaner in Logan and Logan Manufacturing in Phico, W.Va. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 30, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
AYLA BRENN EASTWOOD, 11, of Pikeville, Ky., daughter of Adam Jason Eastwood and Meredith Hope Phillips Eastwood, died Nov. 15 at home. She was a 6th grade student at Mullins Elementary School. Funeral service 3 p.m. Nov. 24, Mullins Elementary School; visitation two hours before service at the school R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting her family. www.rerogersfh.com.
LARRY GENE GRIFFITH, 81, of Ashland, widower of Carole Dianne Henry Griffith, died Nov. 21 in the Hospice Care Center. He retired from Ashland Oil / Marathon’s Catlettsburg Refinery as a Refinery Operator. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 26, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BUDDY HALL, 66, of Kite, Ky., husband of Beatrice Hall, died Nov. 24 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 27, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Jonah Hill Cemetery, Topmost, Ky. Visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 at the funeral home.
MARY E. JACKSON, 72, of Huntington, mother of Sabrina Lowe, died Nov. 22 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was retired from Sodexo at Harless Dining Hall. Memorial gathering will be 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ALBERTA JOAN LUCAS, 72, of Huntington, wife of Joseph Butch Lucas, died Nov. 17 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be at a later time. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting her family with arrangements. Donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
MASON LINDSEY MAYNARD, 101, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Virginia Williams Maynard, died Nov. 22. He was a retired coal miner. He owned and operated a drive-in and filling station in English, W.Va., and Welch, W.Va. At his request, a graveside service for family and friends will be held 11 a.m. Nov. 27 at Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOUISE CAMPBELL McCALLISTER, 96, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 23 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 26, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial in Beale Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service Tuesday at the funeral home.
EVA JEWEL HOLLEY MORRISON, 86, of Culloden, widow of Donald Reed Morrison, died Nov. 24. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 27, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Morrison Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEAN SHELTON NAPIER, 72, of Huntington, widow of Lionel D. Napier, died Nov. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 27, Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RALPH EDWARD ROSE SR., 74, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 23. At his request, there is no visitation. Private service at a later time. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting his family.
LLOYD KEITH SPENCER, 57 of Huntington died Nov. 21. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MARVIN EUGENE WILLIAMS SR., 82, of Slaters Branch, Ky., husband of Janice Fouch Williams, died Nov. 23 in Tug Valley Regional Healthcare. He retired from the Coca-Cola plant. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 26, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 at the funeral home. wwwrerogersfh.com.